LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025: Round 1 tee times and groupings explored

Modified Apr 02, 2025 10:42 GMT
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Charley Hull during the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 (ImageSource: Getty)

The LPGA Tour is in North Las Vegas for the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play, which will tee off on Wednesday, April 2, at Shadow Creek Golf Course. The five-day event will follow a match play format, featuring three round-robin days before the top sixteen compete in knockout rounds over the weekend.

Round Robin Day 1 of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 will begin on Wednesday at 9:05 am ET, with Hyo Joo Kim facing Bailey Tardy. World No. 1 and defending champion Nelly Korda will tee off against Brittany Altomare at 10:05 am ET.

Among the other top names, Lydia Ko will face Hira Naveed at 2:05 pm ET, while Charley Hull will tee off at 1:25 pm against Alexa Pano.

Tee time details for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025, Day 1 explored

Here's a look at the matches for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025, Round Robin Day 1:

  • 9:05 am - Hyo Joo Kim vs. Bailey Tardy
  • 9:15 am - Maja Stark vs. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • 9:25 am - Jin Young Ko vs. Peiyun Chien
  • 9:35 am - Brooke M. Henderson vs. Leona Maguire
  • 9:45 am - Yealimi Noh vs. Hinako Shibuno
  • 9:55 am - Yuka Saso vs. Narin An
  • 10:05 am - Nelly Korda vs. Brittany Altomare
  • 10:15 am - Ariya Jutanugarn vs. Jennifer Kupcho
  • 10:25 am - Amy Yang vs. Grace Kim
  • 10:35 am - A Lim Kim vs. Jenny Shin
  • 10:45 am - Ayaka Furue vs. Auston Kim
  • 10:55 am - Nasa Hataoka vs. Stephanie Kyriacou
  • 11:05 am - Lauren Coughlin vs. Lucy Li
  • 11:15 am - Ina Yoon vs. Mi Hyang Lee
  • 11:25 am - Ruoning Yin vs. Yuna Nishimura
  • 11:35 am - Sei Young Kim vs. Chanettee Wannasaen
  • 11:45 am - Angel Yin vs. Moriya Jutanugarn
  • 11:55 am - Jin Hee Im vs. Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • 12:05 pm - Haeran Ryu vs. Linnea Strom
  • 12:15 pm - Mao Saigo vs. Andrea Lee
  • 12:25 pm - Rose Zhang vs. Nataliya Guseva
  • 12:35 pm - Megan Khang vs. Albane Valenzuela
  • 12:45 pm - Jeeno Thitikul vs. Danielle Kang
  • 12:55 pm - Hye-Jin Choi vs. Gaby Lopez
  • 1:05 pm - Celine Boutier vs. Somi Lee
  • 1:15 pm - Allisen Corpuz vs. Sarah Schmelzel
  • 1:25 pm - Charley Hull vs. Alexa Pano
  • 1:35 pm - Esther Henseleit vs. Ashleigh Buhai
  • 1:45 pm - Minjee Lee vs. Jasmine Suwannapura
  • 1:55 pm - Patty Tavatanakit vs. Madelene Sagstrom
  • 2:05 pm - Lydia Ko vs. Hira Naveed
  • 2:15 pm - Carlota Ciganda vs. Gabriela Ruffels
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
