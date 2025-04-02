LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025: Round 1 tee times and groupings explored

The LPGA Tour is in North Las Vegas for the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play, which will tee off on Wednesday, April 2, at Shadow Creek Golf Course. The five-day event will follow a match play format, featuring three round-robin days before the top sixteen compete in knockout rounds over the weekend.

Ad

Round Robin Day 1 of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 will begin on Wednesday at 9:05 am ET, with Hyo Joo Kim facing Bailey Tardy. World No. 1 and defending champion Nelly Korda will tee off against Brittany Altomare at 10:05 am ET.

Among the other top names, Lydia Ko will face Hira Naveed at 2:05 pm ET, while Charley Hull will tee off at 1:25 pm against Alexa Pano.

Tee time details for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025, Day 1 explored

Here's a look at the matches for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025, Round Robin Day 1:

9:05 am - Hyo Joo Kim vs. Bailey Tardy

9:15 am - Maja Stark vs. Nanna Koerstz Madsen

9:25 am - Jin Young Ko vs. Peiyun Chien

9:35 am - Brooke M. Henderson vs. Leona Maguire

9:45 am - Yealimi Noh vs. Hinako Shibuno

9:55 am - Yuka Saso vs. Narin An

10:05 am - Nelly Korda vs. Brittany Altomare

10:15 am - Ariya Jutanugarn vs. Jennifer Kupcho

10:25 am - Amy Yang vs. Grace Kim

10:35 am - A Lim Kim vs. Jenny Shin

10:45 am - Ayaka Furue vs. Auston Kim

10:55 am - Nasa Hataoka vs. Stephanie Kyriacou

11:05 am - Lauren Coughlin vs. Lucy Li

11:15 am - Ina Yoon vs. Mi Hyang Lee

11:25 am - Ruoning Yin vs. Yuna Nishimura

11:35 am - Sei Young Kim vs. Chanettee Wannasaen

11:45 am - Angel Yin vs. Moriya Jutanugarn

11:55 am - Jin Hee Im vs. Pajaree Anannarukarn

12:05 pm - Haeran Ryu vs. Linnea Strom

12:15 pm - Mao Saigo vs. Andrea Lee

12:25 pm - Rose Zhang vs. Nataliya Guseva

12:35 pm - Megan Khang vs. Albane Valenzuela

12:45 pm - Jeeno Thitikul vs. Danielle Kang

12:55 pm - Hye-Jin Choi vs. Gaby Lopez

1:05 pm - Celine Boutier vs. Somi Lee

1:15 pm - Allisen Corpuz vs. Sarah Schmelzel

1:25 pm - Charley Hull vs. Alexa Pano

1:35 pm - Esther Henseleit vs. Ashleigh Buhai

1:45 pm - Minjee Lee vs. Jasmine Suwannapura

1:55 pm - Patty Tavatanakit vs. Madelene Sagstrom

2:05 pm - Lydia Ko vs. Hira Naveed

2:15 pm - Carlota Ciganda vs. Gabriela Ruffels

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback