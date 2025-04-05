  • home icon
  LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025: Round of 16 tee times and groupings explored

LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025: Round of 16 tee times and groupings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 05, 2025 09:09 GMT
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty
T-Mobile Match Play 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The sixteen finalists have been decided following the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025. The round-robin witnessed some major upsets, with the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Charley Hull failing to advance to the knockouts.

The Round of 16 of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 will feature Ariya Jutanugarn, Jeeno Thitikul, Carlota Ciganda, Sei Young Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ashleigh Buhai, Mao Saigo, Brooke M. Henderson, Maja Stark, Angel Yin, Celine Boutier, A Lim Kim, Lauren Coughlin, Madelene Sagstrom, Nataliya Guseva, and Narin An.

The fourth day of action at Shadow Creek will begin on Saturday, April 5, at 7:20 a.m. ET, with Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia facing A Lim Kim of the Republic of Korea. Tournament favorite Jeeno Thitikul will compete against Nataliya Guseva in the final match of the day at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Here's a look at the tee time details for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025, Round of 16 (all times ET):

  • 7:20 am: Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) vs A Lim Kim (KOR)
  • 7:30 am: Sei Young Kim (KOR) vs Lauren Coughlin (USA)
  • 7:40 am: Brooke M. Henderson (CAN) vs Maja Stark (SWE)
  • 7:50 am: Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) vs Narin An (KOR)
  • 8:00 am: Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) vs Celine Boutier (FRA)
  • 8:10 am: Carlota Ciganda (ESP) vs Madelene Sagstrom (SWE)
  • 8:20 am: Mao Saigo (JPN) vs Angel Yin (USA)
  • 8:30 am: Jeeno Thitikul (THA) vs Nataliya Guseva (UNA)
Group standings for the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025 explored

Defending champion Nelly Korda fails at the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)
Defending champion Nelly Korda fails at the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the group standings for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 after Day 3:

Group 1

  • Ariya Jutanugarn: 3 points
  • Nelly Korda: 1.5 points
  • Jennifer Kupcho: 1 point
  • Brittany Altomare: 0.5 points

Group 2

  • Jeeno Thitikul: 3 points
  • Gaby Lopez: 2 points
  • Hye-Jin Choi: 1 point
  • Danielle Kang: 0 points

Group 3

  • Carlota Ciganda: 2 points
  • Gabriela Ruffels: 1.5 points
  • Hira Naveed: 1.5 points
  • Lydia Ko: 1 point

Group 4

  • Sei Young Kim: 3 points
  • Chanettee Wannasaen: 1.5 points
  • Yuna Nishimura: 1 point
  • Ruoning Yin: 0.5 points

Group 5

  • Stephanie Kyriacou: 2.5 points
  • Nasa Hataoka: 2 points
  • Ayaka Furue: 1 point
  • Auston Kim: 0.5 points

Group 6

  • Ashleigh Buhai: 2.5 points
  • Esther Henseleit: 2 points
  • Charley Hull: 1.5 points
  • Alexa Pano: 0 points

Group 7

  • Mao Saigo: 2 points
  • Haeran Ryu: 2 points
  • Linnea Strom: 1 point
  • Andrea Lee: 1 point
Group 8

  • Brooke M. Henderson: 3 points
  • Leona Maguire: 1.5 points
  • Peiyun Chien: 1 point
  • Jin Young Ko: 0.5 points

Group 9

  • Maja Stark: 3 points
  • Hyo Joo Kim: 2 points
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 1 point
  • Bailey Tardy: 0 points

Group 10

  • Angel Yin: 2.5 points
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn: 1.5 points
  • Jin Hee Im: 1 point
  • Moriya Jutanugarn: 1 point

Group 11

  • Celine Boutier: 3 points
  • Sarah Schmelzel: 2 points
  • Allisen Corpuz: 1 point
  • Somi Lee: 0 points

Group 12

  • A Lim Kim: 3 points
  • Jenny Shin: 2 points
  • Grace Kim: 1 point
  • Amy Yang: 0 points

Group 13

  • Lauren Coughlin: 2 points
  • Lucy Li: 2 points
  • Ina Yoon: 1 point
  • Mi Hyang Lee: 1 point

Group 14

  • Madelene Sagstrom: 3 points
  • Patty Tavatanakit: 2 points
  • Minjee Lee: 1 point
  • Jasmine Suwannapura: 0 points
Group 15

  • Nataliya Guseva: 2.5 points
  • Megan Khang: 2 points
  • Albane Valenzuela: 1 point
  • Rose Zhang: 0.5 points

Group 16

  • Narin An: 3 points
  • Yealimi Noh: 2 points
  • Yuka Saso: 1 point
  • Hinako Shibuno: 0 points
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

