LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025: Round of 16 tee times and groupings explored

The sixteen finalists have been decided following the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025. The round-robin witnessed some major upsets, with the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Charley Hull failing to advance to the knockouts.
The Round of 16 of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 will feature Ariya Jutanugarn, Jeeno Thitikul, Carlota Ciganda, Sei Young Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ashleigh Buhai, Mao Saigo, Brooke M. Henderson, Maja Stark, Angel Yin, Celine Boutier, A Lim Kim, Lauren Coughlin, Madelene Sagstrom, Nataliya Guseva, and Narin An.
The fourth day of action at Shadow Creek will begin on Saturday, April 5, at 7:20 a.m. ET, with Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia facing A Lim Kim of the Republic of Korea. Tournament favorite Jeeno Thitikul will compete against Nataliya Guseva in the final match of the day at 8:20 a.m. ET.
Here's a look at the tee time details for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025, Round of 16 (all times ET):
- 7:20 am: Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) vs A Lim Kim (KOR)
- 7:30 am: Sei Young Kim (KOR) vs Lauren Coughlin (USA)
- 7:40 am: Brooke M. Henderson (CAN) vs Maja Stark (SWE)
- 7:50 am: Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) vs Narin An (KOR)
- 8:00 am: Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) vs Celine Boutier (FRA)
- 8:10 am: Carlota Ciganda (ESP) vs Madelene Sagstrom (SWE)
- 8:20 am: Mao Saigo (JPN) vs Angel Yin (USA)
- 8:30 am: Jeeno Thitikul (THA) vs Nataliya Guseva (UNA)
Group standings for the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025 explored
Here's a look at the group standings for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 after Day 3:
Group 1
- Ariya Jutanugarn: 3 points
- Nelly Korda: 1.5 points
- Jennifer Kupcho: 1 point
- Brittany Altomare: 0.5 points
Group 2
- Jeeno Thitikul: 3 points
- Gaby Lopez: 2 points
- Hye-Jin Choi: 1 point
- Danielle Kang: 0 points
Group 3
- Carlota Ciganda: 2 points
- Gabriela Ruffels: 1.5 points
- Hira Naveed: 1.5 points
- Lydia Ko: 1 point
Group 4
- Sei Young Kim: 3 points
- Chanettee Wannasaen: 1.5 points
- Yuna Nishimura: 1 point
- Ruoning Yin: 0.5 points
Group 5
- Stephanie Kyriacou: 2.5 points
- Nasa Hataoka: 2 points
- Ayaka Furue: 1 point
- Auston Kim: 0.5 points
Group 6
- Ashleigh Buhai: 2.5 points
- Esther Henseleit: 2 points
- Charley Hull: 1.5 points
- Alexa Pano: 0 points
Group 7
- Mao Saigo: 2 points
- Haeran Ryu: 2 points
- Linnea Strom: 1 point
- Andrea Lee: 1 point
Group 8
- Brooke M. Henderson: 3 points
- Leona Maguire: 1.5 points
- Peiyun Chien: 1 point
- Jin Young Ko: 0.5 points
Group 9
- Maja Stark: 3 points
- Hyo Joo Kim: 2 points
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 1 point
- Bailey Tardy: 0 points
Group 10
- Angel Yin: 2.5 points
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: 1.5 points
- Jin Hee Im: 1 point
- Moriya Jutanugarn: 1 point
Group 11
- Celine Boutier: 3 points
- Sarah Schmelzel: 2 points
- Allisen Corpuz: 1 point
- Somi Lee: 0 points
Group 12
- A Lim Kim: 3 points
- Jenny Shin: 2 points
- Grace Kim: 1 point
- Amy Yang: 0 points
Group 13
- Lauren Coughlin: 2 points
- Lucy Li: 2 points
- Ina Yoon: 1 point
- Mi Hyang Lee: 1 point
Group 14
- Madelene Sagstrom: 3 points
- Patty Tavatanakit: 2 points
- Minjee Lee: 1 point
- Jasmine Suwannapura: 0 points
Group 15
- Nataliya Guseva: 2.5 points
- Megan Khang: 2 points
- Albane Valenzuela: 1 point
- Rose Zhang: 0.5 points
Group 16
- Narin An: 3 points
- Yealimi Noh: 2 points
- Yuka Saso: 1 point
- Hinako Shibuno: 0 points