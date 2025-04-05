LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025: Round of 16 tee times and groupings explored

The sixteen finalists have been decided following the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025. The round-robin witnessed some major upsets, with the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Charley Hull failing to advance to the knockouts.

The Round of 16 of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 will feature Ariya Jutanugarn, Jeeno Thitikul, Carlota Ciganda, Sei Young Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ashleigh Buhai, Mao Saigo, Brooke M. Henderson, Maja Stark, Angel Yin, Celine Boutier, A Lim Kim, Lauren Coughlin, Madelene Sagstrom, Nataliya Guseva, and Narin An.

The fourth day of action at Shadow Creek will begin on Saturday, April 5, at 7:20 a.m. ET, with Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia facing A Lim Kim of the Republic of Korea. Tournament favorite Jeeno Thitikul will compete against Nataliya Guseva in the final match of the day at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Here's a look at the tee time details for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025, Round of 16 (all times ET):

7:20 am: Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) vs A Lim Kim (KOR)

Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) vs A Lim Kim (KOR) 7:30 am: Sei Young Kim (KOR) vs Lauren Coughlin (USA)

Sei Young Kim (KOR) vs Lauren Coughlin (USA) 7:40 am: Brooke M. Henderson (CAN) vs Maja Stark (SWE)

Brooke M. Henderson (CAN) vs Maja Stark (SWE) 7:50 am: Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) vs Narin An (KOR)

Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) vs Narin An (KOR) 8:00 am: Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) vs Celine Boutier (FRA)

Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) vs Celine Boutier (FRA) 8:10 am: Carlota Ciganda (ESP) vs Madelene Sagstrom (SWE)

Carlota Ciganda (ESP) vs Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 8:20 am: Mao Saigo (JPN) vs Angel Yin (USA)

Mao Saigo (JPN) vs Angel Yin (USA) 8:30 am: Jeeno Thitikul (THA) vs Nataliya Guseva (UNA)

Group standings for the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025 explored

Defending champion Nelly Korda fails at the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the group standings for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 after Day 3:

Group 1

Ariya Jutanugarn: 3 points

Nelly Korda: 1.5 points

Jennifer Kupcho: 1 point

Brittany Altomare: 0.5 points

Group 2

Jeeno Thitikul: 3 points

Gaby Lopez: 2 points

Hye-Jin Choi: 1 point

Danielle Kang: 0 points

Group 3

Carlota Ciganda: 2 points

Gabriela Ruffels: 1.5 points

Hira Naveed: 1.5 points

Lydia Ko: 1 point

Group 4

Sei Young Kim: 3 points

Chanettee Wannasaen: 1.5 points

Yuna Nishimura: 1 point

Ruoning Yin: 0.5 points

Group 5

Stephanie Kyriacou: 2.5 points

Nasa Hataoka: 2 points

Ayaka Furue: 1 point

Auston Kim: 0.5 points

Group 6

Ashleigh Buhai: 2.5 points

Esther Henseleit: 2 points

Charley Hull: 1.5 points

Alexa Pano: 0 points

Group 7

Mao Saigo: 2 points

Haeran Ryu: 2 points

Linnea Strom: 1 point

Andrea Lee: 1 point

Group 8

Brooke M. Henderson: 3 points

Leona Maguire: 1.5 points

Peiyun Chien: 1 point

Jin Young Ko: 0.5 points

Group 9

Maja Stark: 3 points

Hyo Joo Kim: 2 points

Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 1 point

Bailey Tardy: 0 points

Group 10

Angel Yin: 2.5 points

Pajaree Anannarukarn: 1.5 points

Jin Hee Im: 1 point

Moriya Jutanugarn: 1 point

Group 11

Celine Boutier: 3 points

Sarah Schmelzel: 2 points

Allisen Corpuz: 1 point

Somi Lee: 0 points

Group 12

A Lim Kim: 3 points

Jenny Shin: 2 points

Grace Kim: 1 point

Amy Yang: 0 points

Group 13

Lauren Coughlin: 2 points

Lucy Li: 2 points

Ina Yoon: 1 point

Mi Hyang Lee: 1 point

Group 14

Madelene Sagstrom: 3 points

Patty Tavatanakit: 2 points

Minjee Lee: 1 point

Jasmine Suwannapura: 0 points

Group 15

Nataliya Guseva: 2.5 points

Megan Khang: 2 points

Albane Valenzuela: 1 point

Rose Zhang: 0.5 points

Group 16

Narin An: 3 points

Yealimi Noh: 2 points

Yuka Saso: 1 point

Hinako Shibuno: 0 points

