LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025: Round 3 tee times and groupings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 04, 2025 07:29 GMT
T-Mobile Match Play 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The second day of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 finished with top names registering wins. Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko claimed one crucial point each after their first-day disappointment, while Charley Hull halved the point and remains undefeated.

Round Robin Day 3 of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 will begin on Friday, April 4, at 8:35 am ET, with Rose Zhang facing off against Megan Khang. While Khang sits second in her group, Zhang needs a win to stay in contention.

Defending champion Nelly Korda will face Ariya Jutanugarn in her third round-robin match at Shadow Creek. Both players are leading their group, with Jutanugarn remaining undefeated in her first two matches.

For the uninitiated, only sixteen players will qualify for the knockout stage at the T-Mobile Match Play 2025, meaning only leader from each group will advance to the weekend matches after Friday’s round.

Tee time details for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025, Day 2 explored

Here are the tee time details for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025, Round Robin Day 3:

  • 8:35 am: Rose Zhang (15) vs. Megan Khang (18)
  • 8:45 am: Nanna Koerstz Madsen (41) vs. Bailey Tardy (56)
  • 8:55 am: Jennifer Kupcho (33) vs. Brittany Altomare (64)
  • 9:05 am: Angel Yin (10) vs. Jin Hee Im (23)
  • 9:15 am: Pajaree Anannarukarn (42) vs. Moriya Jutanugarn (55)
  • 9:25 am: Haeran Ryu (7) vs. Mao Saigo (26)
  • 9:35 am: Andrea Lee (39) vs. Linnea Strom (58)
  • 9:45 am: Albane Valenzuela (47) vs. Nataliya Guseva (50)
  • 9:55 am: Yealimi Noh (16) vs. Yuka Saso (17)
  • 10:05 am: Narin An (48) vs. Hinako Shibuno (49)
  • 10:15 am: Amy Yang (12) vs. A Lim Kim (21)
  • 10:25 am: Jenny Shin (44) vs. Grace Kim (53)
  • 10:35 am: Ayaka Furue (5) vs. Nasa Hataoka (28)
  • 10:45 am: Stephanie Kyriacou (37) vs. Auston Kim (60)
  • 10:55 am: Lauren Coughlin (13) vs. Ina Yoon (20)
  • 11:05 am: Mi Hyang Lee (45) vs. Lucy Li (52)
  • 11:15 am: Ruoning Yin (4) vs. Sei Young Kim (29)
  • 11:25 am: Chanettee Wannasaen (36) vs. Yuna Nishimura (61)
  • 11:35 am: Sarah Schmelzel (43) vs. Somi Lee (54)
  • 11:45 am: Celine Boutier (11) vs. Allisen Corpuz (22)
  • 11:55 am: Charley Hull (6) vs. Esther Henseleit (27)
  • 12:05 pm: Ashleigh Buhai (38) vs. Alexa Pano (59)
  • 12:15 pm: Gabriela Ruffels (35) vs. Hira Naveed (62)
  • 12:25 pm: Lydia Ko (3) vs. Carlota Ciganda (30)
  • 12:35 pm: Jeeno Thitikul (2) vs. Hye-Jin Choi (31)
  • 12:45 pm: Gaby Lopez (34) vs. Danielle Kang (63)
  • 12:55 pm: Madelene Sagstrom (46) vs. Jasmine Suwannapura (51)
  • 1:05 pm: Minjee Lee (14) vs. Patty Tavatanakit (19)
  • 1:15 pm: Hyo Joo Kim (9) vs. Maja Stark (24)
  • 1:25 pm: Leona Maguire (40) vs. Peiyun Chien (57)
  • 1:35 pm: Jin Young Ko (8) vs. Brooke M. Henderson (25)
  • 1:45 pm: Nelly Korda (1) vs. Ariya Jutanugarn (32)

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
