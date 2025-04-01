LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025 updated odds and top bets explored

The LPGA Tour is in North Las Vegas for the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play. This one-of-a-kind event will take place from Wednesday, April 2 to Sunday, April 6 at Shadow Creek Golf Course.

Unlike the typical four-round stroke play events on the LPGA Tour, the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 will span five days and feature a mix of stroke play and match play. The first three rounds will be played in stroke play format, followed by a match play weekend.

The T-Mobile Match Play 2025 field features top names like Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, and Jeeno Thitikul. Defending champion and World No. 1, Nelly Korda, is also competing this week, looking for her first win of the season.

According to the odds, Jeeno Thitikul is the oddsmakers' favorite this week, followed by Korda. Thitikul has earned four top-12 finishes this season, including three top-5s. Korda finished T22 at the Ford Championship but had two top-10 finishes prior to that. Ayaka Furue, Lydia Ko, and Hull are other top contenders to watch this week.

LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 (as per bet365):

Jeeno Thitikul: 9

Nelly Korda: 11

Ayaka Furue: 12

Lydia Ko: 12

Charley Hull: 14

Minjee Lee: 14

Haeran Ryu: 20

Angel Yin: 22

Yealimi Noh: 25

Hyo Joo Kim: 25

Jin Young Ko: 25

A Lim Kim: 28

Ruoning Yin: 30

Rose Zhang: 25

Sei Young Kim: 35

Nasa Hataoka: 35

Allisen Corpuz: 30

Ina Yoon: 33

Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 35

Celine Boutier: 35

Hye Jin Choi: 35

Gaby Lopez: 35

Jin Hee Im: 35

Megan Khang: 45

Brooke Henderson: 40

Mao Saigo: 40

Patty Tavatanakit: 40

Lauren Coughlin: 50

Leona Maguire: 50

Jennifer Kupcho: 50

Carlota Ciganda: 66

Ashleigh Buhai: 55

Ariya Jutanugarn: 60

Mi Hyang Lee: 60

Sarah Schmelzel: 60

Na Rin An: 60

Amy Yang: 70

Auston Kim: 100

Pajaree Anannarukarn: 110

Yuka Saso: 110

Nataliya Guseva: 100

Somi Lee: 90

Moriya Jutanugarn: 110

Andrea Lee: 150

Albane Valenzuela: 125

Maja Stark: 110

Esther Henseleit: 140

Stephanie Kyriacou: 140

Chanettee Wannasaen: 160

Jenny Shin: 150

Madelene Sagstrom: 160

Grace Kim: 160

Lucy Li: 140

Ryann O'Toole: -

Gabriela Ruffels: 140

Bailey Tardy: 225

Linnea Strom: 275

Hinako Shibuno: 225

Jasmine Suwannapura: 225

Yuna Nishimura: 200

Alexa Pano: 250

Peiyun Chien: 200

Hira Naveed: 200

Danielle Kang: 300

Brittany Altomare: 450

