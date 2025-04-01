LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025 updated odds and top bets explored

The LPGA Tour is in North Las Vegas for the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play. This one-of-a-kind event will take place from Wednesday, April 2 to Sunday, April 6 at Shadow Creek Golf Course.
Unlike the typical four-round stroke play events on the LPGA Tour, the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 will span five days and feature a mix of stroke play and match play. The first three rounds will be played in stroke play format, followed by a match play weekend.
The T-Mobile Match Play 2025 field features top names like Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, and Jeeno Thitikul. Defending champion and World No. 1, Nelly Korda, is also competing this week, looking for her first win of the season.
According to the odds, Jeeno Thitikul is the oddsmakers' favorite this week, followed by Korda. Thitikul has earned four top-12 finishes this season, including three top-5s. Korda finished T22 at the Ford Championship but had two top-10 finishes prior to that. Ayaka Furue, Lydia Ko, and Hull are other top contenders to watch this week.
LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 (as per bet365):
- Jeeno Thitikul: 9
- Nelly Korda: 11
- Ayaka Furue: 12
- Lydia Ko: 12
- Charley Hull: 14
- Minjee Lee: 14
- Haeran Ryu: 20
- Angel Yin: 22
- Yealimi Noh: 25
- Hyo Joo Kim: 25
- Jin Young Ko: 25
- A Lim Kim: 28
- Ruoning Yin: 30
- Rose Zhang: 25
- Sei Young Kim: 35
- Nasa Hataoka: 35
- Allisen Corpuz: 30
- Ina Yoon: 33
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 35
- Celine Boutier: 35
- Hye Jin Choi: 35
- Gaby Lopez: 35
- Jin Hee Im: 35
- Megan Khang: 45
- Brooke Henderson: 40
- Mao Saigo: 40
- Patty Tavatanakit: 40
- Lauren Coughlin: 50
- Leona Maguire: 50
- Jennifer Kupcho: 50
- Carlota Ciganda: 66
- Ashleigh Buhai: 55
- Ariya Jutanugarn: 60
- Mi Hyang Lee: 60
- Sarah Schmelzel: 60
- Na Rin An: 60
- Amy Yang: 70
- Auston Kim: 100
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: 110
- Yuka Saso: 110
- Nataliya Guseva: 100
- Somi Lee: 90
- Moriya Jutanugarn: 110
- Andrea Lee: 150
- Albane Valenzuela: 125
- Maja Stark: 110
- Esther Henseleit: 140
- Stephanie Kyriacou: 140
- Chanettee Wannasaen: 160
- Jenny Shin: 150
- Madelene Sagstrom: 160
- Grace Kim: 160
- Lucy Li: 140
- Ryann O'Toole: -
- Gabriela Ruffels: 140
- Bailey Tardy: 225
- Linnea Strom: 275
- Hinako Shibuno: 225
- Jasmine Suwannapura: 225
- Yuna Nishimura: 200
- Alexa Pano: 250
- Peiyun Chien: 200
- Hira Naveed: 200
- Danielle Kang: 300
- Brittany Altomare: 450