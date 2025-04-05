LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025: Who qualified for the Final 16 After Round 3? Leaderboard Explored

The round-robin phase of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025 concluded on Friday, April 4, with few upsets. The likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Ruoning Yin missed qualification after a disappointing day. However, several names like Ariya Jutanugarn and Jeeno Thitikul continued their impressive run and qualified for the final 16 undefeated.

Lucy Li defeated Lauren Coughlin in a playoff to qualify for the top 16 of LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025, while Mao Saigo edged Haeran Ryu in an extra hole to head into the weekend.

Here are the players who qualified for the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025, Round of 16:

Ariya Jutanugarn

Jeeno Thitikul

Carlota Ciganda

Sei Young Kim

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ashleigh Buhai

Mao Saigo

Brooke M. Henderson

Maja Stark

Angel Yin

Celine Boutier

A Lim Kim

Lauren Coughlin

Madelene Sagstrom

Nataliya Guseva

Narin An

The leaderboard explored for T-Mobile Match Play 2025 after Day 3

Nelly Korda misses the cut at the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here are the standings for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 after Day 3:

Group 1

Ariya Jutanugarn: 3 points (3-0-0)

Nelly Korda: 1.5 points (1-1-1)

Jennifer Kupcho: 1 point (1-2-0)

Brittany Altomare: 0.5 points (0-2-1)

Group 2

Jeeno Thitikul: 3 points (3-0-0)

Gaby Lopez: 2 points (2-1-0)

Hye-Jin Choi: 1 point (1-2-0)

Danielle Kang: 0 points (0-3-0)

Group 3

Carlota Ciganda: 2 points (2-1-0)

Gabriela Ruffels: 1.5 points (1-1-1)

Hira Naveed: 1.5 points (1-1-1)

Lydia Ko: 1 point (1-2-0)

Group 4

Sei Young Kim: 3 points (3-0-0)

Chanettee Wannasaen: 1.5 points (1-1-1)

Yuna Nishimura: 1 point (1-2-0)

Ruoning Yin: 0.5 points (0-2-1)

Group 5

Stephanie Kyriacou: 2.5 points (2-0-1)

Nasa Hataoka: 2 points (2-1-0)

Ayaka Furue: 1 point (1-2-0)

Auston Kim: 0.5 points (0-2-1)

Group 6

Ashleigh Buhai: 2.5 points (2-0-1)

Esther Henseleit: 2 points (2-1-0)

Charley Hull: 1.5 points (1-1-1)

Alexa Pano: 0 points (0-3-0)

Group 7

Mao Saigo: 2 points (2-1-0)

Haeran Ryu: 2 points (2-1-0)

Linnea Strom: 1 point (1-2-0)

Andrea Lee: 1 point (1-2-0)

Group 8

Brooke M. Henderson: 3 points (3-0-0)

Leona Maguire : 1.5 points (1-1-1)

: 1.5 points (1-1-1) Peiyun Chien : 1 point (1-2-0)

: 1 point (1-2-0) Jin Young Ko: 0.5 points (0-2-1)

Group 9

Maja Stark: 3 points (3-0-0)

Hyo Joo Kim: 2 points (2-1-0)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 1 point (1-2-0)

Bailey Tardy: 0 points (0-3-0)

Group 10

Angel Yin: 2.5 points (2-0-1)

Pajaree Anannarukarn: 1.5 points (1-1-1)

Jin Hee Im: 1 point (1-2-0)

Moriya Jutanugarn: 1 point (0-1-2)

Group 11

Celine Boutier: 3 points (3-0-0)

Sarah Schmelzel: 2 points (2-1-0)

Allisen Corpuz: 1 point (1-2-0)

Somi Lee: 0 points (0-3-0)

Group 12

A Lim Kim: 3 points (3-0-0)

Jenny Shin: 2 points (2-1-0)

Grace Kim: 1 point (1-2-0)

Amy Yang: 0 points (0-3-0)

Group 13

Lauren Coughlin : 2 points (2-1-0)

: 2 points (2-1-0) Lucy Li: 2 points (2-1-0)

Ina Yoon: 1 point (1-2-0)

Mi Hyang Lee: 1 point (1-2-0)

Group 14

Madelene Sagstrom: 3 points (3-0-0)

Patty Tavatanakit: 2 points (2-1-0)

Minjee Lee: 1 point (1-2-0)

Jasmine Suwannapura: 0 points (0-3-0)

Group 15

Nataliya Guseva: 2.5 points (2-0-1)

Megan Khang: 2 points (2-1-0)

Albane Valenzuela: 1 point (1-2-0)

Rose Zhang: 0.5 points (0-2-1)

Group 16

Narin An: 3 points (3-0-0)

Yealimi Noh: 2 points (2-1-0)

Yuka Saso: 1 point (1-2-0)

Hinako Shibuno: 0 points (0-3-0)

