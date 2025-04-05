  • home icon
  • LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025: Who qualified for the Final 16 After Round 3? Leaderboard Explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 05, 2025 03:55 GMT
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty
T-Mobile Match Play 2025, Round 3 (Image Source: Getty)

The round-robin phase of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025 concluded on Friday, April 4, with few upsets. The likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Ruoning Yin missed qualification after a disappointing day. However, several names like Ariya Jutanugarn and Jeeno Thitikul continued their impressive run and qualified for the final 16 undefeated.

Lucy Li defeated Lauren Coughlin in a playoff to qualify for the top 16 of LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025, while Mao Saigo edged Haeran Ryu in an extra hole to head into the weekend.

Here are the players who qualified for the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025, Round of 16:

  • Ariya Jutanugarn
  • Jeeno Thitikul
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Sei Young Kim
  • Stephanie Kyriacou
  • Ashleigh Buhai
  • Mao Saigo
  • Brooke M. Henderson
  • Maja Stark
  • Angel Yin
  • Celine Boutier
  • A Lim Kim
  • Lauren Coughlin
  • Madelene Sagstrom
  • Nataliya Guseva
  • Narin An

The leaderboard explored for T-Mobile Match Play 2025 after Day 3

Nelly Korda misses the cut at the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 (Image Source: Getty)
Here are the standings for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 after Day 3:

Group 1

  • Ariya Jutanugarn: 3 points (3-0-0)
  • Nelly Korda: 1.5 points (1-1-1)
  • Jennifer Kupcho: 1 point (1-2-0)
  • Brittany Altomare: 0.5 points (0-2-1)

Group 2

  • Jeeno Thitikul: 3 points (3-0-0)
  • Gaby Lopez: 2 points (2-1-0)
  • Hye-Jin Choi: 1 point (1-2-0)
  • Danielle Kang: 0 points (0-3-0)

Group 3

  • Carlota Ciganda: 2 points (2-1-0)
  • Gabriela Ruffels: 1.5 points (1-1-1)
  • Hira Naveed: 1.5 points (1-1-1)
  • Lydia Ko: 1 point (1-2-0)

Group 4

  • Sei Young Kim: 3 points (3-0-0)
  • Chanettee Wannasaen: 1.5 points (1-1-1)
  • Yuna Nishimura: 1 point (1-2-0)
  • Ruoning Yin: 0.5 points (0-2-1)
Group 5

  • Stephanie Kyriacou: 2.5 points (2-0-1)
  • Nasa Hataoka: 2 points (2-1-0)
  • Ayaka Furue: 1 point (1-2-0)
  • Auston Kim: 0.5 points (0-2-1)

Group 6

  • Ashleigh Buhai: 2.5 points (2-0-1)
  • Esther Henseleit: 2 points (2-1-0)
  • Charley Hull: 1.5 points (1-1-1)
  • Alexa Pano: 0 points (0-3-0)

Group 7

  • Mao Saigo: 2 points (2-1-0)
  • Haeran Ryu: 2 points (2-1-0)
  • Linnea Strom: 1 point (1-2-0)
  • Andrea Lee: 1 point (1-2-0)

Group 8

  • Brooke M. Henderson: 3 points (3-0-0)
  • Leona Maguire: 1.5 points (1-1-1)
  • Peiyun Chien: 1 point (1-2-0)
  • Jin Young Ko: 0.5 points (0-2-1)
Group 9

  • Maja Stark: 3 points (3-0-0)
  • Hyo Joo Kim: 2 points (2-1-0)
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 1 point (1-2-0)
  • Bailey Tardy: 0 points (0-3-0)

Group 10

  • Angel Yin: 2.5 points (2-0-1)
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn: 1.5 points (1-1-1)
  • Jin Hee Im: 1 point (1-2-0)
  • Moriya Jutanugarn: 1 point (0-1-2)

Group 11

  • Celine Boutier: 3 points (3-0-0)
  • Sarah Schmelzel: 2 points (2-1-0)
  • Allisen Corpuz: 1 point (1-2-0)
  • Somi Lee: 0 points (0-3-0)

Group 12

  • A Lim Kim: 3 points (3-0-0)
  • Jenny Shin: 2 points (2-1-0)
  • Grace Kim: 1 point (1-2-0)
  • Amy Yang: 0 points (0-3-0)
Group 13

  • Lauren Coughlin: 2 points (2-1-0)
  • Lucy Li: 2 points (2-1-0)
  • Ina Yoon: 1 point (1-2-0)
  • Mi Hyang Lee: 1 point (1-2-0)

Group 14

  • Madelene Sagstrom: 3 points (3-0-0)
  • Patty Tavatanakit: 2 points (2-1-0)
  • Minjee Lee: 1 point (1-2-0)
  • Jasmine Suwannapura: 0 points (0-3-0)

Group 15

  • Nataliya Guseva: 2.5 points (2-0-1)
  • Megan Khang: 2 points (2-1-0)
  • Albane Valenzuela: 1 point (1-2-0)
  • Rose Zhang: 0.5 points (0-2-1)

Group 16

  • Narin An: 3 points (3-0-0)
  • Yealimi Noh: 2 points (2-1-0)
  • Yuka Saso: 1 point (1-2-0)
  • Hinako Shibuno: 0 points (0-3-0)
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
