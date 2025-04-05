LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025: Who qualified for the Final 16 After Round 3? Leaderboard Explored

The round-robin phase of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025 concluded on Friday, April 4, with few upsets. The likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Ruoning Yin missed qualification after a disappointing day. However, several names like Ariya Jutanugarn and Jeeno Thitikul continued their impressive run and qualified for the final 16 undefeated.
Lucy Li defeated Lauren Coughlin in a playoff to qualify for the top 16 of LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025, while Mao Saigo edged Haeran Ryu in an extra hole to head into the weekend.
Here are the players who qualified for the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025, Round of 16:
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Jeeno Thitikul
- Carlota Ciganda
- Sei Young Kim
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Mao Saigo
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Maja Stark
- Angel Yin
- Celine Boutier
- A Lim Kim
- Lauren Coughlin
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Nataliya Guseva
- Narin An
The leaderboard explored for T-Mobile Match Play 2025 after Day 3
Here are the standings for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 after Day 3:
Group 1
- Ariya Jutanugarn: 3 points (3-0-0)
- Nelly Korda: 1.5 points (1-1-1)
- Jennifer Kupcho: 1 point (1-2-0)
- Brittany Altomare: 0.5 points (0-2-1)
Group 2
- Jeeno Thitikul: 3 points (3-0-0)
- Gaby Lopez: 2 points (2-1-0)
- Hye-Jin Choi: 1 point (1-2-0)
- Danielle Kang: 0 points (0-3-0)
Group 3
- Carlota Ciganda: 2 points (2-1-0)
- Gabriela Ruffels: 1.5 points (1-1-1)
- Hira Naveed: 1.5 points (1-1-1)
- Lydia Ko: 1 point (1-2-0)
Group 4
- Sei Young Kim: 3 points (3-0-0)
- Chanettee Wannasaen: 1.5 points (1-1-1)
- Yuna Nishimura: 1 point (1-2-0)
- Ruoning Yin: 0.5 points (0-2-1)
Group 5
- Stephanie Kyriacou: 2.5 points (2-0-1)
- Nasa Hataoka: 2 points (2-1-0)
- Ayaka Furue: 1 point (1-2-0)
- Auston Kim: 0.5 points (0-2-1)
Group 6
- Ashleigh Buhai: 2.5 points (2-0-1)
- Esther Henseleit: 2 points (2-1-0)
- Charley Hull: 1.5 points (1-1-1)
- Alexa Pano: 0 points (0-3-0)
Group 7
- Mao Saigo: 2 points (2-1-0)
- Haeran Ryu: 2 points (2-1-0)
- Linnea Strom: 1 point (1-2-0)
- Andrea Lee: 1 point (1-2-0)
Group 8
- Brooke M. Henderson: 3 points (3-0-0)
- Leona Maguire: 1.5 points (1-1-1)
- Peiyun Chien: 1 point (1-2-0)
- Jin Young Ko: 0.5 points (0-2-1)
Group 9
- Maja Stark: 3 points (3-0-0)
- Hyo Joo Kim: 2 points (2-1-0)
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 1 point (1-2-0)
- Bailey Tardy: 0 points (0-3-0)
Group 10
- Angel Yin: 2.5 points (2-0-1)
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: 1.5 points (1-1-1)
- Jin Hee Im: 1 point (1-2-0)
- Moriya Jutanugarn: 1 point (0-1-2)
Group 11
- Celine Boutier: 3 points (3-0-0)
- Sarah Schmelzel: 2 points (2-1-0)
- Allisen Corpuz: 1 point (1-2-0)
- Somi Lee: 0 points (0-3-0)
Group 12
- A Lim Kim: 3 points (3-0-0)
- Jenny Shin: 2 points (2-1-0)
- Grace Kim: 1 point (1-2-0)
- Amy Yang: 0 points (0-3-0)
Group 13
- Lauren Coughlin: 2 points (2-1-0)
- Lucy Li: 2 points (2-1-0)
- Ina Yoon: 1 point (1-2-0)
- Mi Hyang Lee: 1 point (1-2-0)
Group 14
- Madelene Sagstrom: 3 points (3-0-0)
- Patty Tavatanakit: 2 points (2-1-0)
- Minjee Lee: 1 point (1-2-0)
- Jasmine Suwannapura: 0 points (0-3-0)
Group 15
- Nataliya Guseva: 2.5 points (2-0-1)
- Megan Khang: 2 points (2-1-0)
- Albane Valenzuela: 1 point (1-2-0)
- Rose Zhang: 0.5 points (0-2-1)
Group 16
- Narin An: 3 points (3-0-0)
- Yealimi Noh: 2 points (2-1-0)
- Yuka Saso: 1 point (1-2-0)
- Hinako Shibuno: 0 points (0-3-0)
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti