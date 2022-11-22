LPGA Tour announces record-breaking $100 million prize purse for 2023

The LPGA Tour made a historic decision by announcing a record-breaking purse of $101.4 million for 2023. In an announcement made on Friday, November 18, LPGA officials revealed that the 2023 tournament would comprise 33 official events scheduled to take place in 11 states in the USA and 12 different countries.

LPGA @LPGA



35 events with over $100 million in prize money up for grabs and over 500 hours of broadcast coverage!



Which event are you most looking forward to?



MORE INFO bit.ly/3AtgEjL The 2023 LPGA Tour Schedule is here!35 events with over $100 million in prize money up for grabs and over 500 hours of broadcast coverage!Which event are you most looking forward to?MORE INFO The 2023 LPGA Tour Schedule is here! 👏📅 35 events with over $100 million in prize money up for grabs and over 500 hours of broadcast coverage! ⛳️ Which event are you most looking forward to?MORE INFO ⬇️ bit.ly/3AtgEjL

Speaking about the event, LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said:

"Because of our athletes, partners, volunteers, and incredible fans, 2023 will be a banner year for the LPGA Tour. The schedule features new events, elevated purses, unique formats, and world-class golf courses. Our athletes are playing for more total prize money than at any time in history, and we have over 500 hours of broadcast television. All those things combine to make the LPGA the leading women’s professional sports property in the world."

Samaan also admitted that the LPGA Tour is working on providing a better platform for female golfers. She further elaborated:

"The LPGA Tour has never had better or more committed partners who see the commercial value in investing in women’s sports and who understand how their partnerships elevate women and girls on and off the golf course. As the home to the world’s best female golfers, the LPGA provides a platform to inspire young girls and women to dream big.”

2023 LPGA Tour Schedule

Date: January 19-January 22

Location: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Lake Nona G. And C.C., Orlando Florida

Purse: $1.5 Million

Date: February 23-February 26

Location: Honda LPGA Thailand Siam C.C,(Old Course), Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand

Purse: $1.7 million

Date: March 2-March 5

Location: HSBC Women's World Championship, Sentosa G.C., Singapore

Purse: $1.8 million

Date: March 9-March 12

Location: Blue Bay LPGA Jian Lake Blue Bay G.C., Hainan, Island, People's Republic of China

Purse: $1.2 Million

Date: March 23-March 26

Location: LGPA Drive on Championship Superstition Mountain G.C., Palos Verdes Estates, California

Purse: 2.1 Million

Date: March 30-April 2

Location: DIO Implant LA Open Palos Verdes G.C., Palos Verdes Estates, California

Purse: $1.7 Million

Date: April 12-April 15

Location: LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei Hoakalei C.C., Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

Purse: $2 Million

Date: April 20-April 23

Location: The Chevron Championship The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

Purse: $5 Million

Date: April 27-April 30

Location: J.M. Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro Wilshire C.C., Los Angeles, California

Purse: $3 Million

Date: May 4-May 7

Location: Hanwha LIFE PLUS International Crown TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

Purse: $2 Million

Date: May 11-May 14

Location: Cognizant Founders Cup Upper Montclair C.C., Clifton, New Jersey

Purse: $3 Million

Date: May 24-May 28

Location: Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nevada

Purse: $1.5 Million

Date: June 1-June 4

Location: Mizuho Americas Open Liberty National G.C., Jersey City, New Jersey

Purse: $2.75 Million

Date: June 9-June 11

Location: ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, New Jersey

Purse: $1.75 Million

Date: June 15-June 18

Location: Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Blythefield C.C., Grand Rapids, Michigan

Purse: $2.5 Million

Date: June 22-June 25

Location: KPMG Women's PGA Championship Baltusrol G.C. (Lower Course), Springfield, New Jersey

Purse: $9 Million (To be confirmed)

Date: July 6-July 9

Location: U.S. Women's Open presented by ProMedica Pebble Beach G.L., Pebble Beach, California

Purse: $10 Million (To be confirmed)

Date: July 13-July 16

Location: Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Highland Meadows G.C., Sylvania, Ohio

Purse: $1.75 Millon

Date: August 3-August 6

Location: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

Purse: $2 Million

Date: August 10-August 13

Location: AIG Women's Open Walton Heath (Old Course), Surrey, England

Purse: $7.3 Million (To be confirmed)

Date: August 17-August 20

Location: ISPS Handa World Invitational Galgorme Castle G.C., and Massereene G.C., Antrim, Northern Ireland

Purse: $1.5 Million

Date: August 24-August 27

Location: C.P. Women's Open Shaughnessy G. and C.C., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Purse: $2.35 Million

Date: August 31-September 3

Location: Portland Classic Columbia Edgewater C.C., Portland, Oregon

Purse: $1.5 Million

Date: September 7-September 10

Location: Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G Kenwood C.C., Cincinnati, Ohio

Purse: $1.75 Million

Date: September 22-September 24

Location: Solheim Cup Finca Cortesin, Andalucia, Spain

Purse: N.A.

Date: September 29-October 1

Location: Walmart N.W. Arkansas Championship presented by P&G Pinnacle C.C., Rogers, Arkansas

Purse: $2.3 Million

Date: October 5-October 8

Location: The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America Old American G.C., The Colony, Texas

Purse: $1.8 Million

Date: October 12-October 15

Location: Buick LPGA Shanghai Qizhong Garden G.C., Shanghai, People's Republic of China

Purse: $2.1 Million

Date: October 19-October 22

Location: BMW Ladies Championship Korean location to be announced

Purse: $2.2 Million

Date: October 26-October 29

Location: Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA Miramar G.C., New Taipei City, Chinese Taipei

Purse: $ 2.2 Million

Date: November 2-November 5

Location: TOTO Japan Classic Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan

Purse: $2 Million

Date: November 9-November 12

Location: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Pelican G.C., Belleair, Florida

Purse: $3.25 Million

Date: November 16-November 19

Location: CME Group Tour Championship Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida

Purse: $7 Million

Poll : 0 votes