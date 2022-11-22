LPGA Tour announces record-breaking $100 million prize purse for 2023

The LPGA Tour made a historic decision by announcing a record-breaking purse of $101.4 million for 2023. In an announcement made on Friday, November 18, LPGA officials revealed that the 2023 tournament would comprise 33 official events scheduled to take place in 11 states in the USA and 12 different countries.
Speaking about the event, LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said:
"Because of our athletes, partners, volunteers, and incredible fans, 2023 will be a banner year for the LPGA Tour. The schedule features new events, elevated purses, unique formats, and world-class golf courses. Our athletes are playing for more total prize money than at any time in history, and we have over 500 hours of broadcast television. All those things combine to make the LPGA the leading women’s professional sports property in the world."
Samaan also admitted that the LPGA Tour is working on providing a better platform for female golfers. She further elaborated:
"The LPGA Tour has never had better or more committed partners who see the commercial value in investing in women’s sports and who understand how their partnerships elevate women and girls on and off the golf course. As the home to the world’s best female golfers, the LPGA provides a platform to inspire young girls and women to dream big.”
2023 LPGA Tour Schedule
Date: January 19-January 22
- Location: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Lake Nona G. And C.C., Orlando Florida
- Purse: $1.5 Million
Date: February 23-February 26
- Location: Honda LPGA Thailand Siam C.C,(Old Course), Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
- Purse: $1.7 million
Date: March 2-March 5
- Location: HSBC Women's World Championship, Sentosa G.C., Singapore
- Purse: $1.8 million
Date: March 9-March 12
- Location: Blue Bay LPGA Jian Lake Blue Bay G.C., Hainan, Island, People's Republic of China
- Purse: $1.2 Million
Date: March 23-March 26
- Location: LGPA Drive on Championship Superstition Mountain G.C., Palos Verdes Estates, California
- Purse: 2.1 Million
Date: March 30-April 2
- Location: DIO Implant LA Open Palos Verdes G.C., Palos Verdes Estates, California
- Purse: $1.7 Million
Date: April 12-April 15
- Location: LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei Hoakalei C.C., Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
- Purse: $2 Million
Date: April 20-April 23
- Location: The Chevron Championship The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
- Purse: $5 Million
Date: April 27-April 30
- Location: J.M. Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro Wilshire C.C., Los Angeles, California
- Purse: $3 Million
Date: May 4-May 7
- Location: Hanwha LIFE PLUS International Crown TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California
- Purse: $2 Million
Date: May 11-May 14
- Location: Cognizant Founders Cup Upper Montclair C.C., Clifton, New Jersey
- Purse: $3 Million
Date: May 24-May 28
- Location: Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Purse: $1.5 Million
Date: June 1-June 4
- Location: Mizuho Americas Open Liberty National G.C., Jersey City, New Jersey
- Purse: $2.75 Million
Date: June 9-June 11
- Location: ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, New Jersey
- Purse: $1.75 Million
Date: June 15-June 18
- Location: Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Blythefield C.C., Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Purse: $2.5 Million
Date: June 22-June 25
- Location: KPMG Women's PGA Championship Baltusrol G.C. (Lower Course), Springfield, New Jersey
- Purse: $9 Million (To be confirmed)
Date: July 6-July 9
- Location: U.S. Women's Open presented by ProMedica Pebble Beach G.L., Pebble Beach, California
- Purse: $10 Million (To be confirmed)
Date: July 13-July 16
- Location: Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Highland Meadows G.C., Sylvania, Ohio
- Purse: $1.75 Millon
Date: August 3-August 6
- Location: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
- Purse: $2 Million
Date: August 10-August 13
- Location: AIG Women's Open Walton Heath (Old Course), Surrey, England
- Purse: $7.3 Million (To be confirmed)
Date: August 17-August 20
- Location: ISPS Handa World Invitational Galgorme Castle G.C., and Massereene G.C., Antrim, Northern Ireland
- Purse: $1.5 Million
Date: August 24-August 27
- Location: C.P. Women's Open Shaughnessy G. and C.C., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
- Purse: $2.35 Million
Date: August 31-September 3
- Location: Portland Classic Columbia Edgewater C.C., Portland, Oregon
- Purse: $1.5 Million
Date: September 7-September 10
- Location: Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G Kenwood C.C., Cincinnati, Ohio
- Purse: $1.75 Million
Date: September 22-September 24
- Location: Solheim Cup Finca Cortesin, Andalucia, Spain
- Purse: N.A.
Date: September 29-October 1
- Location: Walmart N.W. Arkansas Championship presented by P&G Pinnacle C.C., Rogers, Arkansas
- Purse: $2.3 Million
Date: October 5-October 8
- Location: The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America Old American G.C., The Colony, Texas
- Purse: $1.8 Million
Date: October 12-October 15
- Location: Buick LPGA Shanghai Qizhong Garden G.C., Shanghai, People's Republic of China
- Purse: $2.1 Million
Date: October 19-October 22
- Location: BMW Ladies Championship Korean location to be announced
- Purse: $2.2 Million
Date: October 26-October 29
- Location: Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA Miramar G.C., New Taipei City, Chinese Taipei
- Purse: $ 2.2 Million
Date: November 2-November 5
- Location: TOTO Japan Classic Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan
- Purse: $2 Million
Date: November 9-November 12
- Location: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Pelican G.C., Belleair, Florida
- Purse: $3.25 Million
Date: November 16-November 19
- Location: CME Group Tour Championship Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida
- Purse: $7 Million
