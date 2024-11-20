LPGA Tour announces record-breaking 2025 schedule

The 2025 LPGA Tour schedule has officially been revealed. In record-breaking fashion, it will include 35 events (33 of them being official tournaments) for a total prize purse of over $131 million. It's the largest prize fund in the 75-year history of the LPGA Tour. It's roughly a 90% increase from 2021.

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said via the tour's website:

“The 2024 season was another year of historic growth for the Tour, and with this 2025 schedule we will continue to improve on that growth. This schedule is highlighted by two exciting new events, a new multi-year title for the longest-running non-major tournament on the LPGA Tour, even higher purse sizes, increased benefits that will enhance the athlete experience, improved geographical flow and a longer off-season that will give our athletes a well-deserved rest after their tremendous work in 2024."

The Tour is "excited to see even more thrilling competition and unforgettable moments" in 2025 as they celebrate the 75th year of the world’s longest-running women’s professional sports organization.

The LPGA Tour announced its new schedule for 2025 (Image via Getty)

The global schedule will start two weeks later than it did in 2024. It will send golfers on the Tour to 14 different states and 11 other countries throughout the year. Twice, they will visit Asia for a string of events that includes the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

What is the new LPGA Tour schedule?

Here is every single event the Tour will play in 2025, beginning with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the end of January and ending with the Grant Thornton Invitational in December.

Date Tournament Purse Jan. 30- Feb. 2 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions $2M Feb. 6-9 Founders Cup $2M Feb. 20-23 Honda LPGA Thailand $1.7M Feb. 22-March 2 HSBC Women’s World Championship $2.4M March 6-9 Blue Bay LPGA $2.5M March 20-23 FIR HILLS Seri Pak Championship $2M March 27-30 Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass $2.25M April 2-6 T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards $2M April 17-20 JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro $3.75M April 24-27 The Chevron Championship $7.90M May 1-4 Black Desert Championship $3M May 8-11 Mizuho Americas Open $3M May 22-25 Riviera Maya Open $2.5M May 29-June 1 U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally $12M June 6-8 ShopRite LPGA Classic pres. by Acer $1.75M June 12-15 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give $3M June 19-22 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship $10.4M June 26-29 Dow Championship $3.3M July 10-13 Amundi Evian Championship $8.0M July 24-27 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open $2.0M July 31- Aug. 3 AIG Women’s Open $9.5M Aug. 14-17 The Standard Portland Classic $2M Aug. 21-24 CPKC Women’s Open $2.6M Aug. 28-31 FM Global Championship $4.1M Sept. 11-14 Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G $2M Sept. 18-21 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G $3M Oct. 1-4 LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei $3M Oct. 9-12 Buick LPGA Shanghai 2.2M Oct. 16-19 BMW Ladies Championship $2.3M Oct. 23-26 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown $2M Oct. 30-Nov. 27 Maybank Championship $3M Nov. 6-9 TOTO Japan Classic $2.1M Nov. 13-16 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge $3.25M Nov. 20-23 CME Group Tour Championship $11M Dec. 12-14 Grant Thornton Invitational $2M

In non-Major tournaments, there is a total of $83 million for the 2025 season at stake, a significant increase from $45.8 million in 2021. In non-Major events, the CME Group Tour still has the most at stake with $11 million in prize money. The winner there will receive an impressive check of $4 million.

The LPGA will still have its partnership with ESPN+ in 2025. Three events will be streamed on the streaming platform next year, including the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

