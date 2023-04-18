LPGA Tour Chevron Championship: Full field and rankings explored

The Chevron Championship 2023 is here. The LPGA Tour’s first major of the year is set to tee off on Thursday, April 20 at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. Ahead of the event, the women’s tour has let out its field headlined by Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, and Jin Young Ko. The 2023 Chevron Championship will see a 144-player field compete over four days for the $5.1 million purse.

Being the first major of the season, the event will feature 42 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings among the top contenders. Apart from the world's top three, the event’s field will also have the likes of Atthaya Thitikul, Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Celine Boutier, Hyo-Joo Kim, and Georgia Hall, among others.

Despite the event moving to a new venue in Texas along with a changed date, it remains one of the biggest stops on the LPGA calendar. Since the Chevron Championship is being played in its originally intended slot, we can expect to see some big matchups in it.

The Chevron Championship field

Top 20-ranked players on the 2023 Chevron Championship field

1. Lydia Ko

2. Nelly Korda

3. Jin Young Ko

4. Atthaya Thitikul

5. Minjee Lee

6. Lexi Thompson

7. Brooke Henderson

8. Celine Boutier

9. Hyo-Joo Kim

10. Georgia Hall

11. In Gee Chun

12. Lilia Vu

13. Nasa Hataoka

14. Danielle Kang

15. Leona Maguire

16. Charley Hull

17. Xiyu Lin

18. Ayaka Furue

19. Ashleigh Buhai

20. Jennifer Kupcho

Complete field for the 2023 Chevron Championship

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Amari Avery (a)

Saki Baba (a)

Pia Babnik

Jess Baker (a)

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Zoe Antoinette Campos (a)

Matilda Castren

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Dana Fall

Maria Fassi

Isabella Fierro

Ayaka Furue

Eila Galitsky (a)

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Yaeeun Hong

Wei-Ling Hsu

Ting-Hsuan Huang (a)

Charley Hull

Caroline Inglis

Eun Hee Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

A Lim Kim

Sei Young Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

Gina Kim

Grace Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Ryann O'Toole

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Valentina Rossi (a)

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Mao Saigo

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Angela Stanford

Maja Stark

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Lexi Thompson

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Chanettee Wannasaen

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Angel Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

More details on the 2023 Chevron Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.

