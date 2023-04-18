LPGA Tour Chevron Championship: Full field and rankings explored

The Chevron Championship 2023 is here. The LPGA Tour’s first major of the year is set to tee off on Thursday, April 20 at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. Ahead of the event, the women’s tour has let out its field headlined by Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, and Jin Young Ko. The 2023 Chevron Championship will see a 144-player field compete over four days for the $5.1 million purse.
Being the first major of the season, the event will feature 42 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings among the top contenders. Apart from the world's top three, the event’s field will also have the likes of Atthaya Thitikul, Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Celine Boutier, Hyo-Joo Kim, and Georgia Hall, among others.
Despite the event moving to a new venue in Texas along with a changed date, it remains one of the biggest stops on the LPGA calendar. Since the Chevron Championship is being played in its originally intended slot, we can expect to see some big matchups in it.
The Chevron Championship field
Top 20-ranked players on the 2023 Chevron Championship field
- 1. Lydia Ko
- 2. Nelly Korda
- 3. Jin Young Ko
- 4. Atthaya Thitikul
- 5. Minjee Lee
- 6. Lexi Thompson
- 7. Brooke Henderson
- 8. Celine Boutier
- 9. Hyo-Joo Kim
- 10. Georgia Hall
- 11. In Gee Chun
- 12. Lilia Vu
- 13. Nasa Hataoka
- 14. Danielle Kang
- 15. Leona Maguire
- 16. Charley Hull
- 17. Xiyu Lin
- 18. Ayaka Furue
- 19. Ashleigh Buhai
- 20. Jennifer Kupcho
Complete field for the 2023 Chevron Championship
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Amari Avery (a)
- Saki Baba (a)
- Pia Babnik
- Jess Baker (a)
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Zoe Antoinette Campos (a)
- Matilda Castren
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Daniela Darquea
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Dana Fall
- Maria Fassi
- Isabella Fierro
- Ayaka Furue
- Eila Galitsky (a)
- Hannah Green
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Yaeeun Hong
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Ting-Hsuan Huang (a)
- Charley Hull
- Caroline Inglis
- Eun Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Gina Kim
- Grace Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Jessica Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Polly Mack
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Ryann O'Toole
- Alexa Pano
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Valentina Rossi (a)
- Pauline Roussin
- So Yeon Ryu
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mao Saigo
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Angela Stanford
- Maja Stark
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Lexi Thompson
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- Angel Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
More details on the 2023 Chevron Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.