LPGA Tour Founders Cup 2025 round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Feb 09, 2025 11:30 GMT
Founders Cup Presented By U.S. Virgin Islands 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty
Nelly Korda during the Founders Cup 2025, Round Three (Image Source: Getty)

On Saturday, February 9, Yealimi Noh fired a low 8-under 63 to take the 54-hole lead at the Founders Cup 2025. Following the third round, she moved one spot up to overtake Jin Young Ko, who carded a 66.

Noh started the third round of the Founders Cup 2025 two strokes back at 8-under. She didn’t pick up a birdie in the first seven holes but then went on a birdie spree, making eight in the next eleven holes. Megan Khang jumped to T3 after firing a tournament-low 9-under 62, alongside Jin Hee Im, who shot a 68.

The final round of the Founders Cup 2025 will begin at 7:45 am ET, with Yan Liu teeing off from the first hole. Xiaowen Yin and Mi Hyang Lee will be the first pair of the day, resuming play at 7:50 am ET.

Leader Noh is paired with Jin Young Ko and will tee off at 1:10 pm ET as the last group of the day. World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda is paired with Hannah Green and will tee off at 12:50 pm ET.

Founders Cup 2025, Day 4 tee times explored

Here are the complete tee time details for the Founders Cup 2025, Round 4 (all times ET):

  • 7:45 am: Yan Liu
  • 7:50 am: Xiaowen Yin, Mi Hyang Lee
  • 8:00 am: Hinako Shibuno, Frida Kinhult
  • 8:10 am: Gaby Lopez, Jiwon Jeon
  • 8:20 am: Madison Young, Ariya Jutanugarn
  • 8:30 am: Ssu-Chia Cheng, Gabriela Ruffels
  • 8:40 am: Caroline Inglis, Hyo Joon Jang
  • 8:50 am: Soo Bin Joo, Yuka Saso
  • 9:00 am: Sophia Popov, Fiona Xu
  • 9:10 am: Lydia Ko, Gigi Stoll
  • 9:20 am: Kristen Gillman, Wei-Ling Hsu
  • 9:30 am: Stephanie Kyriacou, Allisen Corpuz
  • 9:40 am: Linnea Strom, Aditi Ashok
  • 9:50 am: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Hira Naveed
  • 10:00 am: Minjee Lee, Yuri Yoshida
  • 10:10 am: Kate Smith-Stroh, Hyo Joo Kim
  • 10:20 am: Dewi Weber, Rio Takeda
  • 10:30 am: Leona Maguire, Moriya Jutanugarn
  • 10:40 am: Gurleen Kaur, Elizabeth Szokol
  • 10:50 am: Morgane Metraux, Mary Liu
  • 11:00 am: Alena Sharp, Benedetta Moresco
  • 11:10 am: Jennifer Kupcho, Nataliya Guseva
  • 11:20 am: Nasa Hataoka, Sarah Schmelzel
  • 11:30 am: Gemma Dryburgh, Jeongeun Lee6
  • 11:40 am: Ashleigh Buhai, Mao Saigo
  • 11:50 am: Albane Valenzuela, Somi Lee
  • 12:00 pm: Lauren Coughlin, Charley Hull
  • 12:10 pm: Ayaka Furue, Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • 12:20 pm: Paula Reto, Lexi Thompson
  • 12:30 pm: Angel Yin, Celine Boutier
  • 12:40 pm: Miyu Yamashita, Minami Katsu
  • 12:50 pm: Nelly Korda, Hannah Green
  • 1:00 pm: Megan Khang, Jin Hee Im
  • 1:10 pm: Yealimi Noh, Jin Young Ko

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
