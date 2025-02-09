LPGA Tour Founders Cup 2025 round 4 tee times and pairings explored

On Saturday, February 9, Yealimi Noh fired a low 8-under 63 to take the 54-hole lead at the Founders Cup 2025. Following the third round, she moved one spot up to overtake Jin Young Ko, who carded a 66.

Noh started the third round of the Founders Cup 2025 two strokes back at 8-under. She didn’t pick up a birdie in the first seven holes but then went on a birdie spree, making eight in the next eleven holes. Megan Khang jumped to T3 after firing a tournament-low 9-under 62, alongside Jin Hee Im, who shot a 68.

The final round of the Founders Cup 2025 will begin at 7:45 am ET, with Yan Liu teeing off from the first hole. Xiaowen Yin and Mi Hyang Lee will be the first pair of the day, resuming play at 7:50 am ET.

Trending

Leader Noh is paired with Jin Young Ko and will tee off at 1:10 pm ET as the last group of the day. World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda is paired with Hannah Green and will tee off at 12:50 pm ET.

Founders Cup 2025, Day 4 tee times explored

Here are the complete tee time details for the Founders Cup 2025, Round 4 (all times ET):

7:45 am: Yan Liu

7:50 am: Xiaowen Yin, Mi Hyang Lee

8:00 am: Hinako Shibuno, Frida Kinhult

8:10 am: Gaby Lopez, Jiwon Jeon

8:20 am: Madison Young, Ariya Jutanugarn

8:30 am: Ssu-Chia Cheng, Gabriela Ruffels

8:40 am: Caroline Inglis, Hyo Joon Jang

8:50 am: Soo Bin Joo, Yuka Saso

9:00 am: Sophia Popov, Fiona Xu

9:10 am: Lydia Ko, Gigi Stoll

9:20 am: Kristen Gillman, Wei-Ling Hsu

9:30 am: Stephanie Kyriacou, Allisen Corpuz

9:40 am: Linnea Strom, Aditi Ashok

9:50 am: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Hira Naveed

10:00 am: Minjee Lee, Yuri Yoshida

10:10 am: Kate Smith-Stroh, Hyo Joo Kim

10:20 am: Dewi Weber, Rio Takeda

10:30 am: Leona Maguire, Moriya Jutanugarn

10:40 am: Gurleen Kaur, Elizabeth Szokol

10:50 am: Morgane Metraux, Mary Liu

11:00 am: Alena Sharp, Benedetta Moresco

11:10 am: Jennifer Kupcho, Nataliya Guseva

11:20 am: Nasa Hataoka, Sarah Schmelzel

11:30 am: Gemma Dryburgh, Jeongeun Lee6

11:40 am: Ashleigh Buhai, Mao Saigo

11:50 am: Albane Valenzuela, Somi Lee

12:00 pm: Lauren Coughlin, Charley Hull

12:10 pm: Ayaka Furue, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

12:20 pm: Paula Reto, Lexi Thompson

12:30 pm: Angel Yin, Celine Boutier

12:40 pm: Miyu Yamashita, Minami Katsu

12:50 pm: Nelly Korda, Hannah Green

1:00 pm: Megan Khang, Jin Hee Im

1:10 pm: Yealimi Noh, Jin Young Ko

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback