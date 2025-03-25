LPGA Tour’s 2025 Ford Championship: Schedule, venue, prize, and more explored

The LPGA Tour's current stop is the Ford Championship, which is also known as the Arizona Championship. The event is scheduled to take place for four days, and a cut system will take place after two days. The tournament schedule is already available on the LPGA’s website, and here are the details:

Ad

March 27, Thursday: Round One

March 28, Friday: Round Two

Match 29, Saturday: Round Three

March 30, Sunday: Round Four

The venue of the LPGA’s Ford Championship is the Whirlwind Golf Club’s Cattail Course. The course is located in downtown Phoenix and was opened in 2000 after Gary Panks designed it. The course features large greens, expansive fairways, and more.

The purse of the event is $2.25 million, and the event can be watched on NBC Digital and the Golf Channel. Here are the TV timings for the same (all times in ET):

Ad

Trending

Thursday, March 27: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm (NBC Digital); 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm (Golf Channel/NBC Digital)

Friday, March 28: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm (NBC Digital); 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm (Golf Channel/NBC Digital)

Saturday, March 29: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm. (Golf Channel/NBC Digital)

Sunday, March 30: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm. (Golf Channel/NBC Digital)

What is the field of the LPGA Tour's Ford Championship?

The LPGA Ford Championship is headlined by golfers like Nelly Korda, who won seven tournaments in 2024. The Olympic gold champion Lydia Ko will also constitute the field, along with Ayaka Future. The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier will play, and she will have Charley Hull in the field. Here's the full list of the LPGA Ford Championship field:

Ad

Maria Fassi

Gabby Barker

Cristie Kerr

Nelly Korda

Haeran Ryu

Lydia Ko

Jeeno Thitikul

Ruoning Yin

Ayaka Furue

Hannah Green

Lauren Coughlin

Mao Saigo

Sei Young Kim

Lilia Vu

Jin Young Ko

Brooke M. Henderson

Celine Boutier

Hye-Jin Choi

Maja Stark

Yuka Saso

Patty Tavatanakit

Rose Zhang

Jin Hee Im

Jennifer Kupcho

Megan Khang

Narin An

Nataliya Guseva

Angel Yin

A Lim Kim

Linn Grant

Nasa Hataoka

Charley Hull

Gabriela Ruffels

Ad

Lucy Li

Amy Yang

Sarah Schmelzel

Ariya Jutanugarn

Yealimi Noh

Esther Henseleit

Yu Liu

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Jasmine Suwannapura

Jenny Shin

Allisen Corpuz

Albane Valenzuela

Grace Kim

Moriya Jutanugarn

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Lexi Thompson

Bailey Tardy

Madelene Sagstrom

Mi Hyang Lee

Linnea Strom

Ryann O'Toole

Leona Maguire

Sarah Kemp

Hyo Joo Kim

Carlota Ciganda

Gaby Lopez

Stephanie Kyriacou

Auston Kim

Hinako Shibuno

Alexa Pano

Ashleigh Buhai

Brittany Altomare

Yuna Nishimura

Peiyun Chien

Ad

Somi Lee

Hira Naveed

Anna Nordqvist

Georgia Hall

Paula Reto

Wei-Ling Hsu

Minami Katsu

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Kristen Gillman

Stacy Lewis

In Gee Chun

Sung Hyun Park

Jeongeun Lee6

Rio Takeda

Cheyenne Knight

Elizabeth Szokol

Lauren Stephenson

Yahui Zhang

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Jessica Porvasnik

Brooke Matthews

Ingrid Lindblad

Jenny Bae

Fiona Xu

Madison Young

Cassie Porter

Weiwei Zhang

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Lauren Hartlage

Hyo Joon Jang

Aditi Ashok

Ssu-Chia Cheng

Ad

Yan Liu

Lindy Duncan

Frida Kinhult

Bianca Pagdanganan

Xiaowen Yin

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Karis Davidson

Morgane Metraux

Savannah Grewal

Jiwon Jeon

Dani Holmqvist

Celine Borge

Caroline Inglis

Eun-Hee Ji

Danielle Kang

Miyu Yamashita

Chisato Iwai

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Manon De Roey

Akie Iwai

Gigi Stoll

Ina Yoon

Yuri Yoshida

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Dewi Weber

Kumkang Park

Gurleen Kaur

Adela Cernousek

Mariel Galdiano

Soo Bin Joo

Azahara Munoz

Benedetta Moresco

Mary Liu

Kate Smith-Stroh

Ad

Ana Belac

Caley McGinty

Alena Sharp

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Saki Baba

Amanda Doherty

Polly Mack

Pornanong Phatlum

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback