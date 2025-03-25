LPGA Tour’s 2025 Ford Championship: Schedule, venue, prize, and more explored

The LPGA Tour's current stop is the Ford Championship, which is also known as the Arizona Championship. The event is scheduled to take place for four days, and a cut system will take place after two days. The tournament schedule is already available on the LPGA’s website, and here are the details:
March 27, Thursday: Round One
March 28, Friday: Round Two
Match 29, Saturday: Round Three
March 30, Sunday: Round Four
The venue of the LPGA’s Ford Championship is the Whirlwind Golf Club’s Cattail Course. The course is located in downtown Phoenix and was opened in 2000 after Gary Panks designed it. The course features large greens, expansive fairways, and more.
The purse of the event is $2.25 million, and the event can be watched on NBC Digital and the Golf Channel. Here are the TV timings for the same (all times in ET):
- Thursday, March 27: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm (NBC Digital); 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm (Golf Channel/NBC Digital)
- Friday, March 28: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm (NBC Digital); 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm (Golf Channel/NBC Digital)
- Saturday, March 29: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm. (Golf Channel/NBC Digital)
- Sunday, March 30: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm. (Golf Channel/NBC Digital)
What is the field of the LPGA Tour's Ford Championship?
The LPGA Ford Championship is headlined by golfers like Nelly Korda, who won seven tournaments in 2024. The Olympic gold champion Lydia Ko will also constitute the field, along with Ayaka Future. The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier will play, and she will have Charley Hull in the field. Here's the full list of the LPGA Ford Championship field:
Maria Fassi
Gabby Barker
Cristie Kerr
Nelly Korda
Haeran Ryu
Lydia Ko
Jeeno Thitikul
Ruoning Yin
Ayaka Furue
Hannah Green
Lauren Coughlin
Mao Saigo
Sei Young Kim
Lilia Vu
Jin Young Ko
Brooke M. Henderson
Celine Boutier
Hye-Jin Choi
Maja Stark
Yuka Saso
Patty Tavatanakit
Rose Zhang
Jin Hee Im
Jennifer Kupcho
Megan Khang
Narin An
Nataliya Guseva
Angel Yin
A Lim Kim
Linn Grant
Nasa Hataoka
Charley Hull
Gabriela Ruffels
Lucy Li
Amy Yang
Sarah Schmelzel
Ariya Jutanugarn
Yealimi Noh
Esther Henseleit
Yu Liu
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Jasmine Suwannapura
Jenny Shin
Allisen Corpuz
Albane Valenzuela
Grace Kim
Moriya Jutanugarn
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Lexi Thompson
Bailey Tardy
Madelene Sagstrom
Mi Hyang Lee
Linnea Strom
Ryann O'Toole
Leona Maguire
Sarah Kemp
Hyo Joo Kim
Carlota Ciganda
Gaby Lopez
Stephanie Kyriacou
Auston Kim
Hinako Shibuno
Alexa Pano
Ashleigh Buhai
Brittany Altomare
Yuna Nishimura
Peiyun Chien
Somi Lee
Hira Naveed
Anna Nordqvist
Georgia Hall
Paula Reto
Wei-Ling Hsu
Minami Katsu
Gemma Dryburgh
Lindsey Weaver-Wright
Kristen Gillman
Stacy Lewis
In Gee Chun
Sung Hyun Park
Jeongeun Lee6
Rio Takeda
Cheyenne Knight
Elizabeth Szokol
Lauren Stephenson
Yahui Zhang
Fatima Fernandez Cano
Jessica Porvasnik
Brooke Matthews
Ingrid Lindblad
Jenny Bae
Fiona Xu
Madison Young
Cassie Porter
Weiwei Zhang
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Lauren Hartlage
Hyo Joon Jang
Aditi Ashok
Ssu-Chia Cheng
Yan Liu
Lindy Duncan
Frida Kinhult
Bianca Pagdanganan
Xiaowen Yin
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Karis Davidson
Morgane Metraux
Savannah Grewal
Jiwon Jeon
Dani Holmqvist
Celine Borge
Caroline Inglis
Eun-Hee Ji
Danielle Kang
Miyu Yamashita
Chisato Iwai
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
Manon De Roey
Akie Iwai
Gigi Stoll
Ina Yoon
Yuri Yoshida
Julia Lopez Ramirez
Dewi Weber
Kumkang Park
Gurleen Kaur
Adela Cernousek
Mariel Galdiano
Soo Bin Joo
Azahara Munoz
Benedetta Moresco
Mary Liu
Kate Smith-Stroh
Ana Belac
Caley McGinty
Alena Sharp
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Saki Baba
Amanda Doherty
Polly Mack
Pornanong Phatlum