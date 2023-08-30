LPGA Tour’s Portland Classic 2023: Schedule, venue, prize money and more

The LPGA Tour will now move to Portland, Oregon, for the 2023 Portland Classic, which will tee off on August 31 at the Macan Course of Columbia Edgewater Country Club.
The 2023 Portland Classic will be the ninth consecutive LPGA event in as many weeks. The event's purse size will be $1,500,000, and 500 CME points will also be up for grabs this week.
The field for the Columbia Edgewater event will have the likes of Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, and Lydia Ko in action this week. The 152-player-filed event will be a 72-hole event played from August 31 to September 2 at the Par 72, 6478-yard golf course.
TV Schedule
The LPGA Portland Classic will be telecast live on the Golf Channel on all four days, and Peacock will stream the event online. Here are the schedule and broadcast details of the event (all times ET):
Thursday, August 31
- Round 1: 6-9 pm
Friday, September 1
- Round 2: 6-9 pm
Saturday, September 2
- Round 3: 6-9 pm
Sunday, September 3
- Round 4: 6-9 pm
Purse size
The purse size of the LPGA Portland Classic is $1.5 million, and the winner will receive $225,000. Here's the payout for the top 10 position holders at the 2023 Portland Classic:
- 1: $225,000
- 2: $139,572
- 3: $101,250
- 4: $78,325
- 5: $63,043
- 6: $51,580
- 7: $43,175
- 8: $37,826
- 9: $34,005
- 10: $30,948
The field for the Portland Classic 2023 explored
Here's the complete field for the 2023 Portland Classic:
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Dottie Ardina
- Angela Arora
- Ana Belac
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Vanessa Borovilos
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Jennifer Chang
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Karen Chung
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Gianna Clemente
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Katie Cranston
- Paula Creamer
- Karis Davidson
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Brianna Do
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Allison Emrey
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Dana Fall
- Maria Fassi
- Ayaka Furue
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Sofia Garcia
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Georgia Hall
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Celine Herbin
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yaeeun Hong
- Chiara Horder
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Caroline Inglis
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Linnea Johansson
- Soo Bin Joo
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Lauren Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei-Young Kim
- Grace Kim
- Gina Kim
- Christina Kim
- Cheyenne Knight
- Lydia Ko
- Jin Young Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Aline Krauter
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Yeji Kwon
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ines Laklalech
- Bronte Law
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Min Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Amelia Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- YanJun Liu
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Polly Mack
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Haru Nomura
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Alexa Pano
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Sarah-Eve Rheaume
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Brooke Rivers
- Pauline Roussin
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Alena Sharp
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jennifer Song
- Mariah Stackhouse
- Maja Stark
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Ellie Szeryk
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Kelly Tan
- Sonja Tang
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Gabriella Then
- Brigitte Thibault
- Lexi Thompson
- Maria Torres
- Mariajo Uribe
- Lilia Vu
- Samantha Wagner
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Dewi Weber
- Jing Yan
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Lauren Zaretsky
- Rose Zhang
- Weiwei Zhang