LPGA Tour’s Portland Classic 2023: Schedule, venue, prize money and more

The LPGA Tour will now move to Portland, Oregon, for the 2023 Portland Classic, which will tee off on August 31 at the Macan Course of Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

The 2023 Portland Classic will be the ninth consecutive LPGA event in as many weeks. The event's purse size will be $1,500,000, and 500 CME points will also be up for grabs this week.

The field for the Columbia Edgewater event will have the likes of Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, and Lydia Ko in action this week. The 152-player-filed event will be a 72-hole event played from August 31 to September 2 at the Par 72, 6478-yard golf course.

TV Schedule

The LPGA Portland Classic will be telecast live on the Golf Channel on all four days, and Peacock will stream the event online. Here are the schedule and broadcast details of the event (all times ET):

Thursday, August 31

Round 1: 6-9 pm

Friday, September 1

Round 2: 6-9 pm

Saturday, September 2

Round 3: 6-9 pm

Sunday, September 3

Round 4: 6-9 pm

Purse size

The purse size of the LPGA Portland Classic is $1.5 million, and the winner will receive $225,000. Here's the payout for the top 10 position holders at the 2023 Portland Classic:

1: $225,000

2: $139,572

3: $101,250

4: $78,325

5: $63,043

6: $51,580

7: $43,175

8: $37,826

9: $34,005

10: $30,948

The field for the Portland Classic 2023 explored

Here's the complete field for the 2023 Portland Classic:

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Dottie Ardina

Angela Arora

Ana Belac

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Vanessa Borovilos

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Jennifer Chang

Hye-Jin Choi

In Gee Chun

Karen Chung

Carlota Ciganda

Cydney Clanton

Gianna Clemente

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Katie Cranston

Paula Creamer

Karis Davidson

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Brianna Do

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Allison Emrey

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Dana Fall

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Luna Sobron Galmes

Sofia Garcia

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Celine Herbin

Daniela Holmqvist

Yaeeun Hong

Chiara Horder

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Caroline Inglis

Hyo Joon Jang

Linnea Johansson

Soo Bin Joo

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Minami Katsu

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Lauren Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei-Young Kim

Grace Kim

Gina Kim

Christina Kim

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Jin Young Ko

Nelly Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Yeji Kwon

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Bronte Law

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Min Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Amelia Lewis

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

YanJun Liu

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Ruixin Liu

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Haru Nomura

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Bianca Pagdanganan

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Sarah-Eve Rheaume

Kiira Riihijarvi

Brooke Rivers

Pauline Roussin

Gabriela Ruffels

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Alena Sharp

Hinako Shibuno

Jennifer Song

Mariah Stackhouse

Maja Stark

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Ellie Szeryk

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Kelly Tan

Sonja Tang

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Gabriella Then

Brigitte Thibault

Lexi Thompson

Maria Torres

Mariajo Uribe

Lilia Vu

Samantha Wagner

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Dewi Weber

Jing Yan

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Arpichaya Yubol

Lauren Zaretsky

Rose Zhang

Weiwei Zhang