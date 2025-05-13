LPGA Tour shares adorable image of Charley Hull giving memorable autograph to fan's baby

Charley Hull has had plenty of interesting autograph requests during her career. As a fan favorite golfer and a popular social media presence, fans will take most chances to get her signature on something, even if it might sometimes be unorthodox.

Plenty of athletes have signed unique things, but not too many have signed a baby. One fan approached the English golfer with his child, and Hull obliged with her signature.

The LPGA Tour shared the adorable image with the caption:

"That onesie is definitely going in the baby book."

Hull signed the baby's clothes rather than the body, as that will eventually wear off or be washed away, but the signature on an article of clothing will not. That can become a souvenir, and it will be a lifelong memory for that parent.

She is the 15th-ranked golfer in the world, but her on-course demeanor and her John Daly-esque behaviors have garnered quite the fan base. She did recently quit smoking, but fans still flock to Hull in droves. Now, thanks to one simple autograph, she might have a fan for life.

She revealed via Golfweek that quitting smoking was easy:

"I think it's the easiest thing I've ever done in my life... Yeah, it's pretty, pretty, pretty easy. I'm a strong-minded person usually when I put my head and my mind to I can do it."

That was one of her calling cards as she initially rose to viral fame by smoking and signing autographs. Now, she just does one of those things, but it's enough for the fans.

Charley Hull has advice for Rory McIlroy

While Rory McIlroy was already one of the most famous golfers in the world, his Masters Tournament win pushed him to a new stratosphere. He joined the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and so few others with the win.

Charley Hull advised Rory McIlroy (Image via Imagn)

Now, he's experiencing a new level of fame, and Charley Hull had some advice for the Irishman. She said that what people say about him, be it good, bad or indifferent, is totally irrelevant.

Via the New York Post, Charley Hull went on:

“If you’re doing something good, people always have bad things to say about you, and try to bring you down because you’re doing well… My famous saying is, ‘People’s opinions don’t pay my bills.’ So you’ve just got to brush it off with a pinch of salt, you know what I mean?”

Hull has not yet reached that level of fame, but her prominence has helped her get some perspective that she was happy to share with McIlroy.

