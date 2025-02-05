LPGA Tour star Rose Zhang matches Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan with trading card deal

Rising LPGA golf star Rose Zhang has hit a big milestone in her career after securing an exclusive trading card deal. The milestone puts her alongside sports legends like Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan when it comes to athletes featured by premier trading card companies.

California based trading card company Upper Deck announced Zhang in a deal that featured her in a card set and signed memorabilia pieces. She expressed in a news release how important this recognition is to her budding career.

"Ever since I was young, golf has always been a passion of mine and I’m so excited to see these career moments captured across trading cards and memorabilia. I hope to inspire young athletes to chase their dreams, just like I did when I was a young child with a dream," Rose Zhang said.

The 21-year-old, nicknamed the "female Tiger Woods", joined other female golf legends like Annika Sorenstam and Babe Zaharias to have received trading cards. She won the Mizuho Americas Open in 2023 in a historic fashion making her the first player since 1951 to secure victory in her inaugural LPGA Tour event.

She is currently ranked 14th in the world golf rankings. In her college days at Stanford University, Zhang shattered records by becoming the first woman to win back-to-back NCAA Division I Individual Championship titles, surpassing the collegiate achievements of Tiger Woods.

Her amateur success includes wins at the 2020 U.S. Women's Amateur Championship, the 2021 U.S. Girls' Junior Championship, and the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship.

How Rose Zhang’s 2024 season cemented her as an LPGA force explored

Rose Zhang was unsung in the year 2024. She cemented herself on the LPGA Tour with top-draw performances and key milestones were unlocked by the youngster.

Zhang started her year at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January. Right after the tournament, she immersed herself in full-time studies at Stanford University, a commitment she had made upon turning a pro golfer.

Zhang won the Cognizant Founders Cup in May. She opened the tournament with a career-best, bogey-free 63, tying the tournament record. This victory not only marked her second LPGA Tour win, but also ended Nelly Korda's record-tying winning streak.

She went on to represent the United States of America at the Summer Olympics, where she finished tied for eighth at 5-under par. A few months later, she helped the US team clinch the Solheim Cup with a final score of 15½ to 12½ against Europe.

These important wins and achievements set the tone for a great year for Rose Zhang, and she will be determined to improve on that in 2025.

