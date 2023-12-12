LPGA Tour Winner Julieta Granada announces her retirement from golf

Paraguayan pro golfer Julieta Granada has announced her retirement from golf after 18 years of professional play. Currently playing on the LPGA Tour, Granada has also been a part of the Ladies European Tour as well as the Symetra Tour.

Julieta Granada won her first and only LPGA Tour tournament one year after turning pro at the 2006 season-ending LPGA Playoffs at the ADT. Granada is also a two-time Pan American Games medalist, winning bronze in 2015 and silver in 2019. Granada announced her retirement on Instagram, with a caption about her golf journey.

"Thank you Golf! It's been quite a ride to play this amazing game for a living. It all started as an 4 year old winning my first event. I was hooked from then on, hooked with the personal challenge, to getting better, to making my weakness my strengths, to pushing myself to see what else I could achieve, def hooked with proving people wrong about what I could do, with winning on every level."

Now, at the age of 37 and with $4,290,679 of accumulated winnings from golf, Granada is retiring from the sport that she has played since she was a child.

Paraguayan golfer Julieta Granada's pro golf journey

Julieta Granada has been active on golf circuits since the age of 14. Granada moved to the United States with her mother to attend the David Leadbetter Golf Academy under a scholarship. Granada played there as an amateur and rose up the ranks before graduating in 2005.

At the age of 18 the very same year, Granada announced that she would be going pro. She had a blazing start to her pro career, winning the season-ending YWCA Futures Classic on the Futures Tour. A seventh-place finish on the Futures Tour also allowed Granada to participate in the LPGA Qualifying Playoffs.

Granada finished in 6th place at the playoffs, earning her a place for the 2006 LPGA Tour season. She won the LPGA Playoffs at the ADT in 2006 and has since then even played on the LET. Granada was also the flag bearer for the Paraguayan team at the 2016 Rio Olympics. After an illustrious career in the field, Granada is bidding goodbye to the world of golf.