LPGA unveils ambitious growth plans and expansive 2024 schedule under the leadership of Mollie Marcoux Samaan

The LPGA is expected to make considerable changes to its Tour under the leadership of Mollie Marcoux Samaan. The sport of women's golf is becoming more expansive than ever, having seen a steady rise in every aspect from competition to prize money.

With a newfound motivation to improve the women's golf scene, the 2024 schedule will also feature a better flow of events - something that has been severely lacking in the previous years. Events have been scheduled by geography, and breaks have been given at better times.

19 out of the 33 events next year will also feature a minimum payout for golfers who miss the cut. The prize money on the LPGA Tour continues to grow, with the tour unveiling its 2024 prize pool totaling up to $118 million. Of the Majors, the Women’s PGA Championship will have the highest prize pool at $9 million.

This increase also comes in line with the latest announcement of the CME Group Tour Championship, which will offer a prize purse of $11 million, with the winner getting $4 million. The prize money has also been supported by a 25% increase in media revenue and a 33% increase in corporate partnership money since 2021. Speaking via Golf Week, Mollie Marcoux Samaan said:

“We’re aspiring to be, I would call it, the most successful mission-driven global sports and entertainment brand in the world, and we’re excited to be able to do that."

Viewership has seen a substantial increase in 2023, averaging 600,000 viewers over the season. The viewership peaked at 1,000,000 during the third and final rounds of the US Open.

LPGA partners with Naomi Osaka's company to boost brand recognition

The LPGA Tour has partnered with Hana Kuma, Naomi Osaka's production company. They will focus on six to eight impactful players to make them the face of the LPGA Tour and further solidify their brand reputation.

“I think we all know that people follow people rather than organizations. And so we want the world, as I said from the very beginning, to understand our players, know who they are.”

The LPGA Tour is also putting together its very first marketing department which will be led by Krista Olson to increase the Tour's exposure.

“We’re going to drive fans to our tournaments,” said Marcoux Samaan, “and we’re going to drive fans to our media, all forms of media, social media, digital media; we’re driving them to our television broadcasts.”

This expansion will hopefully see the Tour reach new heights, and women's golf to increase its fanbase.