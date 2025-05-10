LPGA veteran Michelle Wie West reveals her 'most random cameo' in popular sitcom

Michelle Wie West recently revealed her "most random cameo" in a popular sitcom on her Instagram Story. The LPGA legend took retirement in 2023 and hosts the annual Mizuho Americas Open.

In a recent Instagram story, West shared a screengrab posted by a fan from the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. In the same, actor Jon Glaser, who played Councilman Jeremy Jamm can be seen. West can be seen in framed photos in the background of the scene. She captioned the post:

"The most random cameo ever (laughing emoji)"

She doesn't physically appear or play a character in the sitcom but can be seen in the form of wall art in season 6, episode 9, titled "The Cones of Dunshire" in Jamm's house.

Screenshot of Michelle Wie West's Instagram Story - Source: michellewiewest

However, Michelle Wie West has had actual cameo in television series, Hawaii Five-0, season 5 episode 16, where she played the role of a golf pro. There is also a documentary Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story, which showcased her journey from her early days as a child prodigy to her retirement in 2023.

Michelle Wie West is currently hosting the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open for the third straight year, which is currently ongoing at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. Talking about it, she said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, it's crazy to think it's already a third year, and super exciting announcement coming out yesterday saying that we're going to renew for another five years. That just gets me so excited just because we have seen the good that we've done in the first two years and now this year, and it gets me really excited for the future."

Mizuho Americas has renewed its title sponsorship for the tournament through 2030 and announced a purse increase to $3.25 million for the 2026 edition.

A look at Michelle Wie West's record on the LPGA Tour

Michelle Wie West turned professional in 2005. She played on the LPGA Tour frequently on sponsor exemption until December 2008 when she earned her LPGA Tour card. She had a splendid rookie season, winning her first tournament at the Lorena Ochoa Invitational. She won by two strokes over Paula Creamer.

Her second win came in 2010 at the CN Canadian Women's Open, which she won by three strokes. She had a winless drought for four years and won her third LPGA title at the 2014 LPGA Lotte Championship by two strokes over Angela Stanford.

Her biggest win came in June 2014, when she won her first and only major title at the 2014 U.S. Women's Open. She won the tournament by two strokes over Stacy Lewis. Her last win LPGA Tour win came at the 2018 HSBC Women's World Championship, winning by one stroke over Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, Jenny Shin and Danielle Kang.

Overall, she competed in a total of 234 tournaments and made the cut 168 of them. She achieved a total of 49 top-10 and 94 top-25 finishes. She made a total of $6.8 million in tournament money during her career.

