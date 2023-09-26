LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship: Schedule, venue, prize purse and more

With the conclusion of the 2023 Solheim Cup, women golfers will head for the regular events. The LPGA Tour players will compete this week at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, an annual professional golf event that usually takes place in September.

In NW Arkansas' first edition in 2007, Stacy Lewis registered a one-stroke victory. Interestingly, the inaugural event was reduced to only 18-hole play. It was declared unofficial due to heavy rainfall. Lewis, who played as an amateur, took home the trophy and $625,000 in prize money, which was half the original purse.

Over the years, the tournament has undergone numerous name changes. It was initially called the LPGA NW Arkansas Championship presented by John Q. Hammons. That was changed to the P&G Beauty NW Arkansas Championship presented by John Q. Hammons in 2008.

It was named the P&G NW Arkansas Championship presented by Walmart in 2010 before being called Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G a yer later.

LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship schedule

The 2023 edition of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship will start with the first round on Friday, Sept. 29 and have its finale on Sunday, Oct. 1. It's a 54-hole format game, so players will only play in three rounds.

Here's a schedule for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship:

Round 1

Date: September 29, 2003

Day: Friday

Round 2

Date: September 30, 2003

Day: Saturday

Round 3

Date: October 1, 2023

Day: Sunday

LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship venue

The LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship will return to its original venue, Pinnacle Country Club. The golf course is located in Roger, Arkansas in the Southern United States and was opened in 1990.

The golf course has been the home of the LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship since 2007. It has 18 holes and extends up to a length of 7,001 yards. It was designed by Don Searhrest and Bruce Liezke. Randy Heckenkemper redesigned it in 2008.

Here's the analysis of all the holes of the Pinnacle Country Club Golf Course:

Hole 1

Length: 336

Par: 4

Hole 2

Length: 578

Par: 5

Hole 3

Length: 194

Par: 3

Hole 4

Length: 443

Par: 4

Hole 5

Length: 376

Par: 4

Hole 6

Length: 229

Par: 3

Hole 7

Length: 581

Par: 5

Hole 8

Length:426

Par: 4

Hole 9

Length: 405

Par: 4

Hole 10

Length: 363

Par: 4

Hole 11

Length: 192

Par: 3

Hole 12

Length: 392

Par: 4

Hole 13

Length: 471

Par: 4

Hole 14

Length: 625

Par: 5

Hole 15

Length: 161

Par: 3

Hole 16

Length: 418

Par: 4

Hole 17

Length: 217

Par: 3

Hole 18

Length: 594

Par: 5

LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship prize purse

The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship has a purse of $2,300,000. Last year, the tournament had the same purse, with the winner receiving a cheque of $345,000.