LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship: Schedule, venue, prize purse and more

With the conclusion of the 2023 Solheim Cup, women golfers will head for the regular events. The LPGA Tour players will compete this week at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, an annual professional golf event that usually takes place in September.
In NW Arkansas' first edition in 2007, Stacy Lewis registered a one-stroke victory. Interestingly, the inaugural event was reduced to only 18-hole play. It was declared unofficial due to heavy rainfall. Lewis, who played as an amateur, took home the trophy and $625,000 in prize money, which was half the original purse.
Over the years, the tournament has undergone numerous name changes. It was initially called the LPGA NW Arkansas Championship presented by John Q. Hammons. That was changed to the P&G Beauty NW Arkansas Championship presented by John Q. Hammons in 2008.
It was named the P&G NW Arkansas Championship presented by Walmart in 2010 before being called Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G a yer later.
LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship schedule
The 2023 edition of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship will start with the first round on Friday, Sept. 29 and have its finale on Sunday, Oct. 1. It's a 54-hole format game, so players will only play in three rounds.
Here's a schedule for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship:
Round 1
- Date: September 29, 2003
- Day: Friday
Round 2
- Date: September 30, 2003
- Day: Saturday
Round 3
- Date: October 1, 2023
- Day: Sunday
LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship venue
The LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship will return to its original venue, Pinnacle Country Club. The golf course is located in Roger, Arkansas in the Southern United States and was opened in 1990.
The golf course has been the home of the LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship since 2007. It has 18 holes and extends up to a length of 7,001 yards. It was designed by Don Searhrest and Bruce Liezke. Randy Heckenkemper redesigned it in 2008.
Here's the analysis of all the holes of the Pinnacle Country Club Golf Course:
Hole 1
- Length: 336
- Par: 4
Hole 2
- Length: 578
- Par: 5
Hole 3
- Length: 194
- Par: 3
Hole 4
- Length: 443
- Par: 4
Hole 5
- Length: 376
- Par: 4
Hole 6
- Length: 229
- Par: 3
Hole 7
- Length: 581
- Par: 5
Hole 8
- Length:426
- Par: 4
Hole 9
- Length: 405
- Par: 4
Hole 10
- Length: 363
- Par: 4
Hole 11
- Length: 192
- Par: 3
Hole 12
- Length: 392
- Par: 4
Hole 13
- Length: 471
- Par: 4
Hole 14
- Length: 625
- Par: 5
Hole 15
- Length: 161
- Par: 3
Hole 16
- Length: 418
- Par: 4
Hole 17
- Length: 217
- Par: 3
Hole 18
- Length: 594
- Par: 5
LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship prize purse
The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship has a purse of $2,300,000. Last year, the tournament had the same purse, with the winner receiving a cheque of $345,000.