Lucas Glover slams PGA Tour over field sizes at signature events: "Doesn’t sound like the majority matters"

Lucas Glover was not a fan of the changes to the PGA Tour. He is still not a fan after many of them have been enacted. He has taken particular issue with Signature Events.

Ad

These events have limited field sizes, so only the top 75 golfers or so get a chance to compete. There are alternate events for everyone else, but the field is certainly diluted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Lucas Glover called out the Tour over their plans:

"I've been on record as saying I was not a fan of these when they hatched the idea of them. I didn't like them then and I've been in most of them since they started and I still don't like them."

He added:

"I've been on the record as saying I don't like cutting 200 cards and I still don't. I think it's getting too exclusive, and we're not giving enough opportunity. I've been pretty outspoken about that. I think the majority would agree with that. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like the majority matters, so it is what it is at this point and we're just dealing with it."

Ad

It was pointed out to Glover that Erik van Rooyen took up this cause as well, and they believe that most golfers don't prefer to have so many limited-field events. This year, there are eight Signature Events.

Erik van Rooyen echoes Lucas Glover's take

Lucas Glover has championed Signature Events on the PGA Tour for a long time now. Erik van Rooyen just took up that same cause, even after working hard to get into this week's Truist Championship.

Ad

Erik van Rooyen agrees with Lucas Glover (Image via Imagn)

The golfer shot -23 at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, thus getting qualification to the Truist. When asked about it, he joked about how honest he should be and said he hates it.

Ad

Van Rooyen then went on to explain himself, via Golf Digest:

"I strongly believe that the strongest fields are the ones with the most players in them. The guys on the PGA Tour are so good. It's so deep. I get that you've got the Scotties of the world, the Rorys of the world, and people want to see them, it's entertaining."

Ad

He added:

"Like the PGA Championship coming up, for example, I think it's the strongest field in the game, similar to The Players. I love competing, so selfishly I want to compete against those guys. Again, really proud of playing my way into it."

Had he missed out on qualifying, Erik van Rooyen would've been forced to play the Myrtle Beach Classic instead this weekend. That is the alternative event the PGA Tour has set up for those who didn't get into the Truist field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More