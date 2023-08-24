Lucas Glover tee times: When will the FedEx St. Jude Championship winner tee off at the 2023 Tour Championship?

Lucas Glover is all set for the 2023 Tour Championship, the final event of the 2023 FedEx Cup. The event is scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 24, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Glover is paired with Max Homa for the first round of the 2023 Tour Championship, with the pair teeing off on Thursday at 1:38 pm ET. While the 2009 US Open Champion will start at 5-under par, Homa will begin his round at 4-under par.

Glover has been in great form recently and has secured five top-10 finishes in his last seven starts. His victory at the Wyndham Championship was his first in two years, which helped him qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

It took Glover only seven days to secure another win when he defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three Playoff events. With this win, he climbed to fourth place in the FedEx Cup standings.

The 43-year-old American finished 22nd at the BMW Championship last Sunday and now holds the fifth position in the standings.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads the FedEx Cup standings after two events with 4,218 points. Viktor Hovland, who triumphed at Olympia Fields with an incredible 61 on Sunday, is 134 points behind him.

Both are paired together for the first day at East Lake and will tee off at 2 pm ET on Thursday. While Scheffler will start the first day at 10-under, Hovland will begin at 8-under.

McIlroy has registered top-5 finishes at both Playoff events so far, and he will begin his round at 7-under to defend his FedEx Cup title. For the uninitiated, he won the FedEx Cup title three times, the most in playoff history.

The Northern Irishman is paired with Jon Rahm, who entered the Playoffs as the FedEx Cup leader but has slipped three spots after a poor performance so far. He will start the first round at 6-under and tee off at 1:49 pm ET alongside McIlroy.

What are the tee time details for the Tour Championship, round 1?

Rory McIlroy has won the TOUR Championship and FedEx Cup three times in his career.

Here are the complete tee time details for the Tour Championship, round 1, on Thursday, August 24:

11:26 am: Jordan Spieth (E), Sepp Straka (E)

11:37 am: Emiliano Grillo (E), Tyrrell Hatton (E)

11:48 am: Jason Day (1-under), Sam Burns (E)

11:59 am: Adam Schenk (1-under), Collin Morikawa (1-under)

12:10 pm: Taylor Moore (1-under), Nick Taylor (1-under)

12:21 pm: Corey Conners (2-under), Si Woo Kim (2-under)

12:32 pm: Sungjae Im (2-under), Tony Finau (2-under)

12:43 pm: Xander Schauffele (3-under), Tom Kim (2-under)

12:54 pm: Keegan Bradley (3-under), Rickie Fowler (3-under)

1:05 pm: Tommy Fleetwood (3-under), Russell Henley (3-under)

1:16 pm: Wyndham Clark (4-under), Matt Fitzpatrick (4-under)

1:27 pm: Patrick Cantlay (4-under), Brian Harman (4-under)

1:38 pm: Lucas Glover (5-under), Max Homa (4-under)

1:49 pm: Rory McIlroy (7-under), Jon Rahm (6-under)

2 pm: Scottie Scheffler (10-under), Viktor Hovland (8-under)