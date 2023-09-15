Lucas Herbert tee times and pairing: When will 2023 Fortinet Championship leader tee off on Friday?

Lucas Herbert had a great opening round in the ongoing 2023 Fortinet Championship. He started off with a score of 9 under 63 on Thursday at the Silverado Country Club in Napa Valley. This helped him stay at the top of the leaderboard and gain a two-stroke margin over solo second-ranked golfer Kim Seong-hyeon.

For the second round, Herbert is paired with T35-ranked Martin Laird and Andrew Landry, who is ranked T86 on the leaderboard. The group will tee off at 4:00 pm ET from the 10th hole.

In the opening round of the 2023 Fortinet Championship, Lucas Herbert started off with two consecutive pars on the first two holes. This was followed by a birdie on third. In the front nine, he shot a total of three birdies and a bogey.

The 27-year-old put on a blistering show in the back nine holes. He shot seven birdies, which included consecutive birdies from the 12th to 17th.

What are the tee times and pairing for the second round of the 2023 Fortinet Championship?

While Lucas Herbert had a stagging performance in the first round, defending champion Max Homa put on a decent score of 2 under 70. He ended up on the T35 spot on the leaderboard.

Homa is paired with Cameron Champ and Joel Dahmen for the second round on Friday. They will start their play at 3:38 p.m. ET from the first hole.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas also had a great round of 3 under 69 and is ranked T20 on the leaderboard. His group includes Akshay Bhatia and Shahith Theegala and they will tee off from the 10th hole at 10:28 a.m. ET

Below are the tee times and pairings of the second round of the 2023 Fortinet Championship at the Silverado Country Club in Napa Valley (All times in ET):

Tee No. 1

9:55 am – William McGirt, Brian Stuard, Max McGreevy

10:06 am – Tommy Gainey, Matthias Schwab, Harry Hall

10:17 am – Sung Kang, Peter Malnati, Ben Taylor

10:28 am – Robert Streb, J.B. Holmes, Troy Merritt

10:39 am – Chez Reavie, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings

10:50 am – Nico Echavarria, Jim Herman, Richy Werenski

11:01 am – Martin Trainer, Kevin Streelman, Stephan Jaeger

11:12 am – Russell Knox, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok

11:23 am – Ted Potter Jr., Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh

11:34 am – Nate Lashley, Brice Garnett, Ben Crane

11:45 am – S.Y. Noh, Nick Watney, Harry Higgs

11:56 am – Scott Harrington, Tano Goya, Kyle Westmoreland

12:07 pm – Tom Johnson, Cyril Bouniol, Jacob Bergeron

3:05 pm – Sean O’Hair, Beau Hossler, Carson Young

3:16 pm – Ricky Barnes, Kevin Yu, Harrison Endycott

3:27 pm – Kevin Chappell, Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander

3:38 pm – Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen

3:49 pm – Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

4:00 pm – K.H. Lee, Andrew Putnam, Zach Johnson

4:11 pm – Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman, Andrew Novak

4:22 pm – Chris Stroud, Kyle Stanley, Scott Brown

4:33 pm – C.T. Pan, Jonathan Byrd, Greyson Sigg

4:44 pm – Ryan Armour, Cody Gribble, Charley Hoffman

4:55 pm – Satoshi Kodaira, Alex Noren, Matti Schmid

5:06 pm – Carl Yuan, Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy

5:17 pm – Peter Kuest, Henry Chung, Morgan Deneen

Tee No.10

9:55 am – Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren, MJ Daffue

10:06 am – Austin Cook, Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou

10:17 am – Aaron Baddeley, Greg Chalmers, Geoff Ogilvy

10:28 am – Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala

10:39 am – Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis

10:50 am – Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin

11:01 am – Jimmy Walker, Doug Ghim, Dylan Wu

11:12 am – Eric Cole, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Thompson

11:23 am – Cameron Percy, Robby Shelton, Vince Whaley

11:34 am – Adam Long, Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:45 am – James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Justin Lower

11:56 am – Michael Gligic, Augusto Núñez, Brent Grant

12:07 pm – Devon Bling, Blake Hathcoat, Chase Sienkiewicz

3:05 pm – Arjun Atwal, Derek Lamely, Paul Haley II

3:16 pm – Dylan Frittelli, Wesley Bryan, D.A. Points

3:27 pm – Ryan Palmer, D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky

3:38 pm – Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay

3:49 pm – J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List

4:00 pm – Lucas Herbert, Martin Laird, Andrew Landry

4:11 pm – Patton Kizzire, Hank Lebioda, S.H. Kim

4:22 pm – Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner, Henrik Norlander

4:33 pm – Scott Piercy, Ryan Moore, Kevin Stadler

4:44 pm – Ben Martin, Sangmoon Bae, Derek Ernst

4:55 pm – Matt NeSmith, Sam Stevens, Austin Smotherman

5:06 pm – Brandon Matthews, Trevor Werbylo, Ryan Gerard

5:17 pm – Hayden Springer, Fred Biondi, Preston Summerhays (a)

