Lucas Vacarisas secures maiden victory on the Challenge Tour in France

Lucas Vacarisas, the Spanish professional golfer, got a maiden victory this Sunday at the Hopps Open de Provence in France. Right from day one, the golfer was in outstanding form, carding rounds of 68-69-64-67 to finish the week at 20 under par.

After the fourth-round result, the golf circuit got to see the Spaniard clinching his maiden trophy on the Challenge Tour. Vacarisas won two strokes ahead of home favorite Félix Mory and Welshman Oli Farr, who tied for second on 18 under par.

Swiss Challenge - Day One (Image via Getty)

While cherishing his latest triumph, Lucas Vacarisas said:

“I was playing well and I just tried to do my best and play every hole that way. I’m so happy with my game and with all the work we’ve done this year."

Vacarisas then talked about how being patient and focused throughout his game helped him garner more birdies. He stated:

“Every part of my game was great today. I was hitting the ball so good, so it was just about staying patient and being focussed all the time and I knew the birdies would come."

The said competition was scheduled from 5th to 8th October at Pont Royal, Mallemort de Provence, in the south of France.

The 25-year-old golfer carded seven birdies in a row from the fourth to the tenth holes. Moreover, despite playing the remaining holes two over par, he cruised to a stunning two-stroke triumph in France.

A peek into Lucas Vacarisas' last five performances

While the golf world is currently witnessing Lucas Vacarisas' grand victory, let's have a look at his last five performances. These performances were a mix of good as well as average spots.

Talking about his fifth tournament, the Indoor Golf Group Challenge; here, the talented golfer finished in T78 position. On the other hand, he achieved a fantastic finish at the Challenge de España by positioning on T4.

However, he finished T67 and T62 in his other two competitions, the Open de Portugal at Royal Óbidos and the Swiss Challenge, respectively.

Luckily, his recent performance finally earned him his first-ever win. Moving forward, with this latest win, Vacarisas moved up 89 spots to 39th in the Road to Mallorca Rankings.

This offers the young golfer a chance to compete in the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, which will be backed by the R&A, next month.

Additionally, with the top 45 golfers from the Hainan Open teeing off at Club de Golf Alcanada, Vacarisas is anticipating a grand conclusion to the season.