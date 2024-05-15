Ludvig Aberg dismisses knee injury concerns ahead of 2024 PGA Championship - "I'm wearing a brace just for safety reasons"

Ludvig Aberg arrived at Valhalla Golf Club to play the PGA Championship after withdrawing from the Wells Fargo Championship due to knee discomfort. The issue concerned many fans, but the young Swede assured that he feels completely fine.

During his pre-PGA Championship press conference, Ludvig Aberg said that his withdrawal last week was more of a "safety concern," but that issue has not bothered him all week.

"Knee's good," Ludvig Aberg assured. "It was more of a safety concern last week that I didn't play. I'm consulting with my doctors and I trust them with everything that I have, so it's not bothering me at all this week, and I look forward to playing.

"I'm wearing a brace just for safety reasons, but it's nothing that's bothering me. I'm focusing on the golf."

Aberg is one of the players who enter the PGA Championship preceded by excellent results during the season. The Swede has finished in the Top 25 in his last eight starts, with five Top 10s in that period.

His season results include two second-place finishes, including the one at The Masters during his career debut in majors. His other runner-up finish came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Ludvig Aberg has played 10 PGA Tour events during 2024. He has not missed a cut and his worst finish was T47 at The Sentry to start the season.

Ludvig Aberg: "I'm still doing a lot of firsts"

During his press conference, Aberg confirmed that the Wells Fargo Championship was the first withdrawal of his career due to injury. "I've never had any issues before," he said.

Aberg said he is at a point in his career that is full of "firsts" and is trying to enjoy it as much as possible.

"I'm still doing a lot of firsts when I'm playing these tournaments. Obviously this week is my first PGA Championship and only my second major. I'm feeling all these things that first-timers do and it's the same thing for me."

Aberg already earned his first PGA Tour victory when he won the 2023 RSM Classic during the so-called "FedEx Cup Fall." He recently reached the Top 10 of the world rankings for the first time (after finishing T25 at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational). He is currently ranked 6th.

Shortly before his PGA Tour victory, Aberg bagged his first professional victory at the 2023 Omega European Masters. A few weeks later he played his first Ryder Cup representing Europe and also had his first victory in the event.