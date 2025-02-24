Ludvig Aberg gives his verdict on $5.37B-worth soccer team’s big win in the Premier League

Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg had a great weekend watching the Premier League. After having a remarkable victory at the 2025 Genesis Invitational, he took a break from golf and did not play at last week's Mexico Open. However, during his break, the PGA Tour pro enjoyed a football match.

Ad

On Sunday, Liverpool, which has a team value of $5.37 billion (via Forbes), won against Manchester in the Premier League by 2-0 at Etihad Stadium. Aberg celebrated the Liverpool win by sharing a story on his Instagram.

Aberg shared a post, which the Liverpool official posted on their Instagram account of players celebrating the victory. The Swedish golfer posted it along with the caption:

"What a weekend of football."

Still from Ludvig Aberg's Instagram story/@luddeaberg

Meanwhile, last week, the PGA Tour players competed at the Mexico Open, where Brian Campbell defeated Aldrich Potgieter in a playoff to win his maiden event on the Tour. Aberg had missed the Mexico Open and is also not committed to playing at the upcoming Cognizant Classic this week.

Ad

Trending

Ludvig Aberg reflects on his "surreal feeling" to win the Genesis Invitational

Ludvig Aberg last competed at the Genesis Invitational, a signature PGA Tour event, that concluded on February 16. He was phenomenal with his game and won the tournament by one stroke over Maverick McNealy. It was his second win on the PGA Tour, having previously clinched the 2023 RSM Classic.

Ad

Following the victory at the Genesis Invitational, Aberg shared a post on his Instagram. He posted a slew of pictures holding the trophy and also one with the host of the tournament, Tiger Woods. Sharing the pictures, Aberg wrote in the caption:

"Surreal feeling to win at Torrey Pines and @thegenesisinv! Team win!!"

Ad

Ludvig Aberg had a fantastic start to his campaign on the PGA Tour in 2025 at The Sentry. In the season-opening tournament, he played four rounds of 69, 70, 65, and 64 to settle in a tie for fifth place.

Aberg then competed at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he carded four rounds of 63, 75, 74, and 79 to settle in T42 place. However, he withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after the opening round of 77 before winning the Genesis Invitational.

Ad

Aberg started his campaign at the Genesis Invitational with a tough round of 74 but then quickly played the second round of 66. It was a signature PGA Tour event but had a cutline after 36 holes.

Aberg made the cut and then played the next two rounds of 70 and 66 to win the event and $4 million in prize money along with 700 FedEx Cup points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback