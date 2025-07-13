Ludvig Aberg left unsatisfied with his putting despite top 10 finish at the Genesis Scottish Open

Ludvig Aberg was unsatisfied with his putting skills at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open despite finishing in the top 10 after the third round of the tournament. He is playing this week at the Renaissance Club for a final preparation before the Open Championship, and the golfer wasn't content with his putting, as per a social media post.

Ad

The DP World Tour's Instagram page shared a post where golfers playing at the Genesis Scottish Open were asked to rate their playing skills out of 10. Aberg rated his driving 8 out of 10, and his approach play 6 out of 10. He also rated his short game 8/9 out of 10, and lastly rated his putting 4/5 out of 10.

Ad

Trending

Aberg finished playing three rounds of the Genesis Scottish Open, and he landed in T7 with a 7-under in total. He scored 67 in the opening round of the tournament with one birdie on the front nine and three on the back nine.

Aberg fired 65 in the second round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine. He shot 71 in the third round with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. He will play the fourth round on Sunday.

Ad

Ludvig Aberg shares his thoughts about playing the opening round of the Genesis Scottish Open

Ludvig Aberg joined the post-round presser at the Genesis Scottish Open and shared his thoughts about playing the first round of the tournament. He noted that the golf course at the Renaissance Club was firmer this time than he remembered from his previous experience playing there. He said, via ASAP Sports:

Ad

“Obviously links golf is a little bit different and the golf course is a little bit firmer this year, I thought, than it's been in the past when I've played it before. So I thought that, adding in the wind, it becomes tricky. A couple of these pin locations are hard to get to. But other than that I felt like I was pleased.

Ad

“I think keep the ball in front of you, it's easy to get too cute and too accurate with some of these shots. Obviously you want to be super committed with the shot on the flight because the flight depends so much on the number. I try not to get too much into playing 44 or 42. It's more the flight and the shot that I want to see.”

Aberg ended by stating that the next week was important to him since the Open Championship would take place, but he was more focused on the present week to perform well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More