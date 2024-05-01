Ludvig Aberg and Matthieu Pavon commit to PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship

The Wells Fargo Championship will be the sixth Signature Event of the season and is scheduled to be played at Quail Hollow on May 9-12. A field of the highest caliber is expected, with Ludvig Aberg and Matthieu Pavon being the latest additions.

The new additions were announced Tuesday, April 30, by the event's official X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Two European stars are in! Ludvig Aberg & @matthieupavon we can't wait to #SeeYouThere!"

Ludvig Aberg qualified for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship by finishing in the Top 50 of the FedEx Cup in 2023. Matthieu Pavon, meanwhile, comes in as a PGA Tour winner this season after winning the Farmers Insurance Open.

Aberg and Pavon are the latest names on the list of confirmed players for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. The roster includes Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im, Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Rory McIlroy and defending champion Wyndham Clark, among others.

The field for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will be made official on the Tuesday before the start of the event, i.e. on May 7.

Which players are eligible for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship?

Given its status as a Signature Event, the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will be a reduced field event. However, the competition is expected to be of the highest level, with all the best players available.

The Top 50 of the 2023 FedEx Cup rankings will be present in the field, as well as tournament winners during 2024. The third exemption category is known as the Next 10, which includes the FedEx Cup Top 10, not otherwise exempt.

In addition, the players who make up the so-called Swing 5 are classified. These are the five players who have earned the most FedEx Cup points between one Signature Event and another, not otherwise exempt.

Finally, the event will award several sponsors exemptions (traditionally between three and five). The field is expected to reach around 70 players.

This is the last edition of the event with Wells Fargo as its name sponsor. It will have a $20 million purse with a $3.6 million purse and 700 FedEx Cup points for the winner.

The event has been played since 2003, and most of its editions have been played at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The to par record for the event is held by Rory McIlroy since 2015, when he scored 15 under. The aggregate record belongs to Wyndham Clark (265) set in 2023.

McIlroy himself holds the record for most wins in the event, with three. The other multi-winner is Max Homa, with two victories.