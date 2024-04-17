Ludvig Aberg spent much of the weekend chasing Scottie Scheffler, an endeavor that ended up being fruitless. Aberg, in his first ever Masters and Major appearance, shot seven under par. It wasn't enough to catch the World No. 1 golfer who was 11 under and won the trophy.

That, as well as Scheffler's general status in the game, has made an impression on Aberg, who was asked about the golfer. He said:

"Someone asked me who who's my favorite golfer on tour and I said Scottie. Not only because of the way he plays, but the person he is."

That's high praise from one of the best young golfers on the PGA Tour. The Swedish golfer put in a thrilling performance in the Masters only to come up short to Scheffler, a loss perhaps consoled by the fact that Scheffler is Aberg's favorite player in the sport.

Scottie Scheffler is currently on an impressive run. Including the Masters, he's won three of his last four starts. The only loss was a T2 at the Houston Open, and the three wins include a major, the Players Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He has put such a tremendous gap between himself and the rest of the world. He was already ranked first, but now he's ahead of number two Rory McIlroy by an impressive margin and shows no signs of slowing down.

Ludvig Aberg looking forward to future Major appearances

It was almost a storybook ending for Ludvig Aberg at the Masters. He charged up the leaderboard and was briefly tied for the lead in round four, but he couldn't match Scottie Scheffler's pace.

For it being his first Major appearance, Aberg looked calm and collected. He also looked supremely talented, which should concern anyone hoping to beat him in any future Majors.

Ludvig Aberg aims to win major trophies

Via Mirror, he said:

“This being my first Major championship, you never really know what it's going to be like until you're there and experience it. I think this week has given me a lot of experiences and a lot of lessons learned in terms of those things. It makes me really hungry, and it makes me want to do it again and again.”

He went on to say that everyone who is in his position would want the same thing - Major trophies. Everyone would also love to reach World No. 1 status, so it's not surprising that he has those aspirations.

He added:

“It's been that way ever since I picked up a golf club, and that hasn't changed. So I think this week solidifies a lot of those things that are there, and we just need to keep doing those things and put ourselves in positions to win tournaments.”

Aberg has been billed as a generational talent in golf, and nothing he did over the weekend should dispel that theory. He was excellent, and it's evident that he's only just getting started and has plenty of great shows in his future. It will also probably not be the last time he's up competing with Scottie Scheffler in Major tournaments.

