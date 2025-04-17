Ludvig Aberg reveal Ryder Cup teammates ‘didn't talk’ outside of group chat at the Masters

Masters 2025 featured all 12 players from the 2023 Ryder Cup team. While Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy won the prestigious Green Jacket, players like runner-up Justin Rose and seventh-place Ludvig Aberg put forth big performances. Following the event, Aberg came out to reveal that the teammates “didn't necessarily talk” about the upcoming edition of the Europe vs. U.S. event while at Augusta.

Aberg was speaking ahead of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, when he discussed having Ryder Cup teammates around at the Masters. The Swedish golfer stated that the players are still active in a WhatsApp group chat from Rome. He said the European players text there about the upcoming Bethpage contest. He lauded captain Luke Donald for “keeping us really close and connected.”

The 25-year-old dubbed it cool to see “cool” to see his European teammates “coming up strong this year.” He also applauded McIlroy for his wins so far this season.

Replying to a media query on Ryder Cup teammates at the Masters, Ludvig Aberg said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“No. I mean, we didn't necessarily talk. We still have a group chat from Rome in WhatsApp, so we text in that one every now and then. Luke has done a great job of keeping us really close and connected…

I think it's cool to see the European guys coming up strong this year, multiple wins, and obviously Rory has got three wins. I enjoy it, but there's a long time to go, and we'll see how it shapes up.”

Aberg, who celebrated his team’s triumph over the U.S. side In Rome, said the upcoming Ryder Cup was ‘on his mind.’ The 2024 Masters runner-up reiterated his wish to represent Team Europe again and said he “definitely don't want to miss that.”

How is the 2025 Ryder Cup Team Europe shaping up?

The qualification period for 2025 Ryder Cup Team Europe began in August 2024 with the British Masters at The Belfry. The side moved to a streamlined qualification system for Bethpage. As per the new system, the dual European/World Points Lists have been removed while Luke Donald will still approve the six automatic qualifiers and six captain’s picks.

Players get 5,000 points for winning major championships while 2025 PGA Tour Signature events / The Players / FedExCup Playoffs give 3,000 points. DP World Tour Rolex Series and 2025 PGA Tour regular FedExCup events give 2,000 points, while European stars get 1,000 points for DP World Tour ‘Global Series’ and PGA Tour ‘Opposite’ events.

Listed below are the current top 10 in the Team Europe Ryder Cup standings (automatic qualifiers in bold):

Rory McIlroy

Tyrrell Hatton

Rasmus Hojgaard

Justin Rose

Shane Lowry

Ludvig Aberg

Tommy Fleetwood

Thomas Detry

Matt Wallace

Niklas Norgaard

It is pertinent to note that Ludvig Aberg is already in place for a berth at the 2025 squad. It’ll be interesting to see how the team shapes up ahead of the New York trip.

