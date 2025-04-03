Ludvig Aberg reveals reason behind picking veteran Joe Skovron as his caddie ahead of The Masters

Ludvig Aberg has opened up about joining hands with veteran caddie Joe Skovron. The duo started working together toward the start of the 2024 season and have had an incredible time together, winning the PGA Tour's 2025 Genesis Invitational.

The Swedish golfer will play in The Masters next week after this week's 2025 Valero Texas Open, which starts on Thursday, April 3. In a pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday, April 2, he revealed he has a hole-out bet with his caddie for this week and also talked about the reasons for having a veteran on his bag:

"Joe has kind of helped me to view golf a little bit differently, to take sort of the misses more into account because obviously you always try to hit the perfect golf shot, but if you don't, then you try to make sure where those misses are. The comfort that he gives me sort of when everything around you is storming, it's always nice to lean on Joe."

"He's a very steady, calm person just like I am. I would have a hard time having a caddie that's way up here when I'm not. He definitely helps me with that," Ludvig Aberg added.

Aberg previously worked with Jack Clark. They parted ways toward the end of 2023. Skovron had a long-term partnership with PGA Tour pro Rickie Fowler and also worked with Tom Kim before joining Aberg.

Ludvig Aberg looks forward to playing at the Valero Texas Open

In the press conference of the 2025 Valero Texas Open, Ludvig Aberg looked forward to playing this week. He talked about his practice round at the TPC San Antonio, the venue for this week's event:

"I didn't really spend any time on the golf course on Monday. Kind of came in Tuesday and was able to play nine and nine. It was great, makes it a little bit easier. But come Thursday it doesn't really change anything.

"We all try to hit to the targets and if you don't, you're going to be punished. That doesn't really come with experience, but it will be cool to tee it up again here, looking forward to it," Ludvig Aberg added.

The 25-year-old will start his game at the Valero Texas Open on Thursday in a group with Maverick McNealy and Akshay Bhatia. The trio will tee off at 1:14 p.m. ET.

This will be Aberg's seventh outing on the PGA Tour in 2025. He began the season with a T5 finish at the Sentry and then settled in T42 at the Farmers Insurance Open. His last outing was at The Players, where he struggled and missed the cut after two rounds of 71 and 75.

