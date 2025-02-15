Ludvig Aberg reveals “rough” illness that lost him 8 lbs in 2 days

Ludvig Aberg recently revealed that he had suffered from a heavy fever that forced him to drop out of Pebble Beach. He added that his recent illness resulted in him losing over 8 lbs in just two days.

Aberg is in San Diego this week for the Genesis Invitational 2025, which began on Thursday, February 13. This is his first start since he withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after one round.

On Friday, February 14, during the post-round interview, Aberg opened up about his recent illness.

"It was rough for a while," he said. "Round 1 was fine, Round 2 was fine and I sort of woke up in the middle of the night, I guess this must have been Friday night because we started Wednesday, going into the third round and I started throwing up and I started all these things and it wasn't very enjoyable.

"And then it sort of was OK for a couple days and then at Pebble it kind of shifted to like feverish and almost like body aches and shivering. First I was really hot, then I got really cold. Lost about eight pounds total in two days, so that's not the right way to lose weight."

Aberg added that it was great to get back to normal after a week. He mentioned that he was trying to regain the weight he lost but was still not at his Farmers Insurance Open level.

The Swedish star explained that he had no idea what the cause was, initially thinking it was food poisoning.

"My first initial reaction was food poisoning because it was sort of the timeline made sense, but then it sort of shifted to the fever. I don't know. All I know is it wasn't enjoyable and I'm glad I'm over it," he added.

When will Ludvig Aberg tee off at the Genesis Invitational, Round 3?

Ludvig Aberg is paired with Patrick Rodgers for the third day of the Genesis Invitational. They will begin the third round on Saturday, February 15, at 2:15 p.m. ET from the first tee.

Aberg is currently tied for fifth after firing a 6-under 66 in the second round. Following an opening-round 74, he picked up five birdies and an eagle on Friday to move 20 spots up to 4-under.

Ludvig Aberg is currently four strokes behind Davis Thompson, who carded a 6-under 66 to take the solo lead. Scottie Scheffler is one stroke back after a 5-under 67.

