Ludvig Aberg’s caddie breaks the internet as iconic reaction from the US Open comes to light

Ludvig Aberg's caddie, Joe Skovron, is the talk of the golfing world after his reaction to a shot by the Swede on went viral on Tuesday, November 19. The play took place during the 2024 US Open.

The video was posted by the official United States Golf Association (USGA) account on X (formerly Twitter). It shows Ludvig Aberg hitting a 7-wood that travelled 294 yards to the green.

Joe Skovron's reaction to the remarkable shot was not long in coming. In the video, the caddie can be seen opening his eyes and pursing his lips in a look of astonishment.

The remarkable thing about this shot is the distance Ludvig Aberg achieved when he hit it. According to Golf Span, the standard distance for a male player with a 7-wood ranges between 170 and 200 yards, reaching 250 yards for a player at PGA Tour level. Aberg's shot exceeded the standard by almost 50 yards.

Joe Skovron and Ludvig Aberg began working together at the start of the 2024 season. Skovron had previously worked with Rickie Fowler for 13 years. He got his start as a caddie working with his friend Brendan Steele.

Ludvig Aberg finished the 2024 US Open in a tie for 12th place at 1-over, seven shots behind champion Bryson DeChambeau. Aberg led the event after 36 holes, but was unable to hold on after carding a 73 in each of the final two rounds.

A look at Ludvig Aberg's results working with Joe Skovron

Ludvig Aberg has played 20 tournaments with Joe Skovron by his side, 19 of them on the PGA Tour plus the Paris 2024 Olympics. He has finished in the top-10 eight times, including three runner-up finishes.

His biggest result of the year was a runner-up finish at the Masters Tournament, which was also his major championship debut.

Here are Aberg's results from his time with Skovron:

The Sentry T47

Sony Open in Hawaii T30

Farmers Insurance Open T9

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2

The Genesis Invitational T19

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard T25

THE PLAYERS Championship 8

Valero Texas Open T14

Masters Tournament 2

RBC Heritage T10

PGA Championship CUT

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday T5

U.S. Open T12

Travelers Championship T27

Genesis Scottish Open T4

The Open Championship CUT

Men’s Olympic Golf Competition T18

FedEx St. Jude Championship T40

BMW Championship T2

TOUR Championship 16

Aberg recently announced that he will return to competitive golf next week to defend his RSM Classic title. The Swede has been out of action since early September when he underwent surgery on his left knee to repair a torn meniscus.

The Swede is also scheduled to play in the Hero World Challenge in December.

