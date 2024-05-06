Ludvig Aberg withdraws from Wells Fargo Championship due to injury

Ludvig Aberg is already one of the main stars of the PGA Tour. It has taken the young Swede less than 30 professional tournaments to reach the Top 10s of the world ranking, so his presence is very welcome in any event.

Unfortunately, Aberg withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship due to an injury. He said in a prepared statement:

"I'm reaching out to let you all know that I'm going to have to withdraw from the Wells Fargo Championship. I was very excited to tee it up at Quail Hollow for the first time."

"Unfortunately, I’m dealing with a knee issue and after consulting with my doctors, we think it’s best that I take some additional time to rest. I hope everyone has a great week and I look forward to teeing it up next week," he added.

Ludvig Aberg is the second of only two PGA Tour top players who will not be present at the Wells Fargo Championship. The other is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who did not commit to the event because his wife was about to give birth.

BetMGM had Ludvig Aberg as the third player with the best odds to win the title at Quail Hollow (+1100), while DraftKings assigned him +1200, also in third place.

With Aberg's withdrawal, the field of the Wells Fargo Championship now consists of 69 players. Seven players inside the world's Top 10 ranking will head the event now.

A look into Ludvig Aberg's progress in the world rankings

Ludvig Aberg is in his second season as a professional, the first he will play at full length. The Swede has played 10 PGA Tour events with five top 10s, including two second-place finishes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Masters.

In addition, Aberg has not missed a single cut and has finished three other Top 25s. His worst result of the season so far is a T47 finish at The Sentry.

This performance has led to a meteoric rise in the official World Golf Ranking. Aberg made his professional debut at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, ranked 914th in the world. After 24 events, he is currently ranked 6th.

That result had a lot to do with his T4 finish at the 2023 John Deere Classic, which moved him up to 303rd in just his fourth professional tournament. He also finished T4 at the DP World Tour's Czech Masters, which pushed him into the Top 200.

A week later, Aberg won the Omega European Masters, also on the European Tour, which moved him into the Top 100 (90th). 11 weeks later, Aberg won his first PGA Tour event (RSM Classic) and this moved him into the Top 50 (32nd).

Aberg stormed into the Top 10 after his second-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (11th) and conquered it for good after the Arnold Palmer Invitational (10th). Since then, he has continued to improve to his current sixth place.