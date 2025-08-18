Ludvig Åberg claims ‘nice improvements’ in his game ahead of the 2025 Tour Championship 

Ludvig Åberg will head to the 2025 Tour Championship with growing confidence after revealing that he is seeing “nice improvements” in his game. The season finale is scheduled from August 21 to 24 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Åberg secured his spot by finishing inside the top 30 of the FedExCup standings and currently sits 14th.

He shared a strong message after a strong performance at the BMW Championship, where he finished T7 at 7-under. At the BMW, Åberg’s scorecard included 18 birdies, nine bogeys, and one double bogey across the week.

The Swedish golfer was spotted on the course in an all-black outfit, pairing a striped polo with slim-fit trousers, a cap, and white golf shoes. He shared the update through an Instagram story, posting a picture of himself putting with the caption:

“Seeing some nice improvements in my game, onto Atlanta and @tourchampionship.”

The 2025 season has been a solid one for Ludvig Åberg, who has made 19 starts so far. Statistically, his biggest strength has been off the tee. He ranks 11th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (0.521) while placing 42nd in Strokes Gained: Total (0.573) and 44th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (0.517).

His approach play sits 64th, and his short game has been less consistent, ranking 137th around the green. On the greens, he stands 85th in putting. Åberg averages 313.8 yards in driving distance, ranking 18th, with his longest drive of the season measured at 408 yards (21st).

He has recorded 267 birdies (62nd), nine eagles (34th), and a season-low round of 63. He also managed to make five consecutive cuts. In terms of earnings, Ludvig Åberg has collected $7,854,473 in official prize money this year, placing him 12th. He also holds the 14th spot in the Comcast Business TOUR Top 10 with 1,559 points.

How did Ludvig Åberg perform in the 2025 season so far?

Ludvig Åberg has played 19 events in the 2025 season, earning one victory at the Genesis Invitational along with six top-10s and 10 top-25 finishes. He missed the cut in four tournaments and withdrew once. Åberg started the year strong with a T5 at The Sentry, followed by a T42 at the Farmers Insurance Open and a withdrawal at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He claimed his lone win at the Genesis Invitational and later posted solid results, including T22 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, seventh at the Masters, T16 at the Memorial Tournament, T13 at the RBC Canadian Open, and T8 at the Genesis Scottish Open. He also finished inside the top 10 at both the FedEx St. Jude Championship (T9) and the BMW Championship (T7).

However, he struggled in some big tournaments, missing the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship, Valero Texas Open, PGA Championship, and U.S. Open. Other results included T54 at the RBC Heritage, T60 at the Truist Championship, T36 at the Travelers Championship, and T23 at The Open.

