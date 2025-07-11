Luke Clanton bounces back at the Genesis Scottish Open Friday round with an impressive round amid a disappointing season

Luke Clanton gave an impressive performance on Friday at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, turning his week around after a slow start. The 2025 PGA Tour rookie carded a 4-under 66 in his second round at The Renaissance Club, moving to T46 on the leaderboard at 2-under for the tournament.

Clanton started his second round from the first hole and played a steady front nine. He made his first birdie on the par-5 third but then dropped a shot on the par-4 fourth and even had a double bogey there. However, he quickly recovered with a birdie on the fifth hole and finished the front nine at even par 35.

The back nine was much better for Clanton as he made four birdies at holes 12, 14, 15, and 16 without dropping a single shot. He closed with a back-nine score of 31, 4 under par, bringing his round total to 66.

Here’s Luke Clanton’s full Round 2 scorecard:

Hole 1 – Par 4 – Par 4

– Par 4 – Par 4 Hole 2 – Par 4 – Par 4

– Par 4 – Par 4 Hole 3 – Par 5 – Birdie 4

– Par 5 – Birdie 4 Hole 4 – Par 4 – Double Bogey 6

– Par 4 – Double Bogey 6 Hole 5 – Par 4 – Birdie 3

– Par 4 – Birdie 3 Hole 6 – Par 3 – Par 3

– Par 3 – Par 3 Hole 7 – Par 4 – Par 4

– Par 4 – Par 4 Hole 8 – Par 4 – Par 4

– Par 4 – Par 4 Hole 9 – Par 3 – Par 3

In Total – Par 35 – 35 (E)

Hole 10 – Par 5 – Par 5

– Par 5 – Par 5 Hole 11 – Par 4 – Par 4

– Par 4 – Par 4 Hole 12 – Par 3 – Birdie 2

– Par 3 – Birdie 2 Hole 13 – Par 4 – Par 4

– Par 4 – Par 4 Hole 14 – Par 3 – Birdie 2

– Par 3 – Birdie 2 Hole 15 – Par 4 – Birdie 3

– Par 4 – Birdie 3 Hole 16 – Par 5 – Birdie 4

– Par 5 – Birdie 4 Hole 17 – Par 3 – Par 3

– Par 3 – Par 3 Hole 18 – Par 4 – Par 4

Out Total – Par 35 – 31 (-4)

Round Total – Par 70 – 66 (-4)

This is Luke Clanton’s first appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open. It also marks his 10th PGA Tour start of 2025.

How has Luke Clanton performed in the 2025 season so far?

Luke Clanton is still chasing his first PGA Tour win in his rookie season. Ranked 126th in the Official World Golf Rankings, he has played nine events this year. While he has missed four cuts, he has also recorded two top-25 finishes.

Here’s a look at Luke Clanton’s results in 2025:

Sony Open in Hawaii – CUT (−1)

– CUT (−1) Farmers Insurance Open – T15 (−1)

– T15 (−1) WM Phoenix Open – CUT (−1)

– CUT (−1) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T18 (−12)

– T18 (−12) Valspar Championship – T42 (E)

– T42 (E) RBC Canadian Open – CUT (−1)

– CUT (−1) Travelers Championship – T34 (−3)

– T34 (−3) Rocket Mortgage Classic – T60 (−9)

– T60 (−9) John Deere Classic – CUT (−3)

