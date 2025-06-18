Luke Clanton makes an exciting new announcement days after turning pro on PGA Tour

For most of his golfing life, Luke Clanton has been using TaylorMade equipment. Their clubs have been with him on his journey to becoming a professional golfer, which only just happened earlier this month. Now, they're his sponsor.

Clanton has been on the golf scene for a while. He's played tournaments with professionals and was the world's top-ranked amateur for a time, but he officially made the leap at the beginning of June, and it only took a couple of weeks for him to get TaylorMade on board.

Clanton posted the announcement video to his Instagram channel and said:

"Been with TaylorMade Golf since the beginning. It's only fitting we make it official. Excited to join the squad."

TaylorMade's roster is a bit of a who's who in golf. Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Charley Hull, Nelly Korda, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooke Henderson are all on board. Now, Clanton is, too.

Clanton's first tournament as a pro came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut. He shot one under par, but the field was good enough that the cut was a low score. Ryan Fox won in a playoff at -18.

Luke Clanton reflects on pro turn, journey

Luke Clanton has finally arrived, putting an end to a long journey through Florida State and the amateur circuit to finally become a professional golfer. He reflected back on everything.

Luke Clanton has finally turned pro (Image via Imagn)

Clanton narrowly missed out on qualifying to turn pro earlier. He needed five birdies to close out the WM Phoenix Open to make it. He made four and narrowly missed the fifth.

Luke Clanton said via The Athletic:

“It was rough. It was not easy to accept that, especially with the media putting it out a ton. You go on your phone once and it’s all about the missed cut. It lit a fire under me.”

Now, that miss didn't hurt him too much. Clanton still made two starts after that before turning pro, including a T18 at the Cognizant Classic. He added:

“My life has totally changed in five months. My personal life. My golf life. Everything. It’s been a lot to really understand what’s happening, because half the time I don’t even understand, and I’m the one trying to do it.”

Clanton also added that his faith is "the number one priority." He admitted that he used to determine his happiness based solely on how well he performed in golf, and it hurt his friendships and relationships.

He learned that winning was "cool," but that it wasn't his whole identity. Since then, he's been able to separate the two and have success in both areas of life.

