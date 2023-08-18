Luke Donald assesses 'player performance', 'personality', and 'team fit' ahead of the Ryder Cup picks announcement

The Ryder Cup is just a few weeks away and European Team captain Luke Donald has several decisions to make about his team. Apart from the six automatic qualification spots available for the team, Donald will be making six captain's picks to complete his team.

Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Viktor Hovland recently secured their spots on the European Team. Donald has already started thinking about his final six picks. He has some names in mind but is waiting for the FedEx Cup Playoffs to be over for a few spots that are still open on the team.

Speaking via Sports Illustrated, he said:

“Some of these (potential picks) are playing in the US in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, so I think there are still some spots up for grabs. I’m encouraging all of the players to show me something. A lot of them have played well and given themselves an opportunity, and if they keep playing well, I’m going to be forced to keep a good eye on them.”

Luke Donald is looking at players' recent game, how their skills align with Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, where the Ryder Cup will be held, and how a golfer's personality fits in with the team's.

Luke Donald impressed with the talent pool for the US Ryder Cup team

The European captain is impressed with the sheer amount of talent that the US Team had to pick from. While the Europe team will not allow any LIV Golfers to be a part of the Ryder Cup due to their resignation from the DP World Tour, the US Team can choose any golfer who is American.

“The US always has a massive stable of players that they can choose from; that’s a good thing, and it’s a bad thing. I really don’t have any say in what Zach does, but it will be interesting to see. I’ll get to his picks before mine.”

Luke Donald will make his final picks on September 4, six days after US Captain Zach Johnson makes his picks on August 29 after the Tour Championship is over.