Luke Donald shares take on Justin Rose & Tommy Fleetwood qualifying for the 2025 Ryder Cup

Luke Donald is gearing up to lead Team Europe at this year's Ryder Cup. Until the FedEx St. Jude Championship, only Rory McIlroy had qualified for the tournament, but now two more golfers have booked their tickets to Bethpage Black. Justin Rose, who won the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and Tommy Fleetwood, who had dominated at the tournament, have qualified for the Ryder Cup.

Ad

This is a huge deal for the entire Team Europe, and Donald has expressed his excitement on it. The veteran golfer reposted an X post from Ryder Cup Europe, claiming how pleased he is to have both of these players on board.

Luke Donald stated that both Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose have the ability to contribute significantly both on and off the course, and that they can both help Europe retain the title. The X post by Donald read:

Ad

Trending

"Amazing to have both of these guys back on the Team. They bring so much both on and off the course. Let’s Go! 🇪🇺🇪🇺"

Luke Donald @LukeDonald Amazing to have both of these guys back on the Team. They bring so much both on and off the course. Let’s Go! 🇪🇺🇪🇺

Ad

On the other side of the Ryder Cup, Team USA also had two golfers secure their qualifications. Prior to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, only Scottie Scheffler had secured his spot for this year's Ryder Cup, but JJ Spaun, who finished second, and Xander Schauffele will now be on Team USA.

A formidable challenge thus awaits Luke Donald and co. The Team Europe captain, meanwhile, was also full of praise of the FedEx St. Jude Championship winner.

Ad

Luke Donald hails Justin Rose after FedEx St. Jude Championship triumph

PGA: Valspar Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Justin Rose ended his winless streak and triumphed at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. After 72 holes, he finished tied with JJ Spaun for the tournament lead with a score of 16-under par. They both had a closely contested playoff, with Rose winning after shooting a birdie on the third hole.

Ad

Interestingly, Luke Donald reacted to Rose's win by praising him and saying that he continues to get better with age. The X post from Donald read:

"Like a fine wine Rosey 👊🏼🇪🇺"

Luke Donald @LukeDonald @JustinRose99 @RyderCupEurope @rydercup Like a fine wine Rosey 👊🏼🇪🇺

Ad

Apart from this, Captain Luke Donald welcomed Rory McIlroy, the first player to qualify for Team Europe. Interestingly, Ryder Cup 2025 will be McIlroy's eighth consecutive appearance, as Donald also mentioned in his X post. It read:

"Welcome back to Team Europe Rory - a leader on and off the course and a key piece to our Team. Let’s Go"

Luke Donald @LukeDonald Welcome back to Team Europe Rory - a leader on and off the course and a key piece to our Team. Let’s Go 💪🏼🇪🇺

Team Europe appears to be highly motivated, and it will be intriguing to see which other golfers manage to qualify for the Ryder Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More