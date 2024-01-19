Luke Donald treats Dubai Desert Classic media center to glasses of champagne after landing a hole-in-one at the fourth

Luke Donald sank an incredible hole-in-one during the Friday round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. After making an ace, he celebrated it by treating the media center to a glass of champagne each.

Donald carded a back-to-back 71 in the second round of the tournament. His round consisted of three bogeys, two birdies and an eagle on the par-3 fourth hole. This is the third ace in the tournament's history.

Following his ace, Donald treated every journalist present with champagne. While the ace couldn't be video recorded by the broadcasters, the photos of the champagne glasses were shared by several journalists.

Indian journalist V. Krishnaswamy wrote:

"Well that’s what a captain needs to be. @LukeDonald the winning European @RyderCupEurope captain sent the entire media some champagne after a hole-in-one on the 4th - 8 Iron from 183 yards. Third in a tournament and 19th in career! Amazing. @DPWorldTour."

Josh Lees of Mirror Sport wrote:

"Luke Donald lands a hole-in-one at the fourth and treats the media centre to a glass of champagne 🥂 Some captain! 🇪🇺 🤝 #DubaiDesertClassic"

Another golf reporter, Joy Chakravarty, also shared the picture of the champagne glass, thanking the European Ryder Cup captain.

Currently, Donald is placed in T36, while the second round is still in progress. Cameron Young shot 64 in the second round and currently leads by three strokes after aggregating at 13-under. Adrian Meronk and Andy Sullivan were tied for second at 10-under.

How did Luke Donald perform in the 2022–23 season?

Luke Donald didn't make a single top-ten finish in both the PGA Tour and the European Tour, but the year was memorable for him. He was appointed as the captain of the European Ryder Cup team and they successfully beat the US by 16.5–11.5. He will continue as captain at the 2025 Ryder Cup too.

Here's a look at Luke Donald's performance in the 2022–23 season:

2022–23 PGA Tour

Butterfield Bermuda Championship (Port Royal Golf Course): Missed Cut

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach Golf Links): Missed Cut

The Genesis Invitational (Riviera Country Club): T40

The Honda Classic (PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)): Missed Cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard (Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge): T39

Valspar Championship (Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)): Missed Cut

Valero Texas Open (TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course)): T46

RBC Heritage (Harbour Town Golf Links): T67

Zurich Classic of New Orleans (TPC Louisiana)

PGA Championship (Oak Hill Country Club): Missed Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge (Colonial Country Club): T40

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday (Muirfield Village Golf Club): T38

Rocket Mortgage Classic (Detroit Golf Club): T52

Genesis Scottish Open (The Renaissance Club): Missed Cut

Wyndham Championship (Sedgefield Country Club): T22

2022–23 DP World

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Yas Links): T38

Dubai Desert Classic (Emirates Golf Club): Did Not Finish

DS Automobiles Italian Open (Marco Simone GC): Missed Cut

BMW International Open (Golfclub München Eichenried): T47

D+D Real Czech Masters (Albatross Golf Resort): Missed Cut

Horizon Irish Open (The K Club): T45

BMW PGA Championship (Wentworth Golf Club): T36.