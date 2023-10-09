Luke List WITB : What equipment did the golfer use to win the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship?

Luke List triumphed at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday, October 9, beating Ben Griffin, Ludvig Åberg, Henrik Norlander, and Scott Stallings in a five-way playoff. This was his second win on the PGA Tour and his first since January 2022.

List began the final round at four strokes behind the 54-hole leader Ben Griffin. He carded a 2-under 70 on the final day, which was good enough to take the game into extra holes. Griffin struggled to maintain his lead in the final round and ended the day with a 2-over 74.

Aberg shot 68, while Norlander and Stallings posted a 70 for a five-way tie. It needed just one extra hole to get the result, as Luke List holed an incredible 45-foot birdie putt to beat Jackson.

Below is a list of the equipment Luke List used to win the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship:

DRIVER

Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS:

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft

5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (18 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft

IRONS:

PXG 0311 ST Gen4 (4-PW) with KBS Tour V 125 shaft

WEDGES:

Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50-12F, 54-14F), Wedgeworks Proto (60-T) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft

PUTTER:

Scotty Cameron FB+

GRIP:

Super Stroke Traxion Flatso 2.0

Golf Pride Tour Velvet

BALL:

Titleist Pro V1

"It obviously opens up a lot of doors." Luke List says he was able to 'hang in' at the right time to win the Sanderson Farms Championship 2023

In Luke List's own words, the win at the Sanderson Farms Championship has opened many doors for the golfer. With this win, he has earned an exemption from the 2024 Masters after missing the event this year. Besides, he has also qualified for The Sentry, the Players Championship, and the PGA Championship. Additionally, he has also extended his PGA Tour card through 2025.

Speaking at the winner's press conference on Sunday, October 8, List said he was happy to hang in throughout the week despite struggling to bring his A game.

He said:

"It obviously opens up a lot of doors, the Sentry in Maui and Augusta and some stuff. I was just really happy with the way I hung in there mentally throughout the weekend without my "A" game, per se, golf swing."

"Usually in the past I would kind of fold up and get a little frustrated, and I was able to just hang in there. My caddie did a fantastic job on keeping me present, and just very fortunate to come out on top."

The 38-year-old American golfer stated that he would head to Las Vegas for the 2023 Shriners Open.

He also said:

"I'll definitely go to Vegas because I like that golf course, too, and it's a phenomenal charity again, phenomenal tournament, and I like that tournament, like my chances there on that golf course."

The 2023 Shriners Open will take place from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 15 at TPC Summerlin.