Lydia Ko confesses not being the ‘same person’ as she unravels her golfing journey

Lydia Ko last appeared at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, where she shockingly missed the cut, finishing 5-over. Since then, she's taken time off from the course. She recently opened up about her golfing journey and how she has evolved since turning professional in 2013Ko reshared an Instagram post originally posted by the No Laying Up podcast page on July 23. The post shared had an image of Ko with a text from her latest interview. It read:&quot;LYDIA KO, on her golfing journey: For me to think oh' maybe I'm never going to even shoot under par consistently anymore' to being a golf medalist and winning at St. Andrews for the AIG Women's Open. It doesn't feel like it's the same person.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere's Lydia Ko's Instagram story:Image via Instagram@lydskoThe 28-year-old won her first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games as she became the first golfer to win all three medals in the Olympics. Ko won the 2024 AIG Women’s Open at St. Andrews, claiming her third career major and first in eight years. The Kiwi golfer closed with a 3-under 69, finishing two shots ahead of four runner-ups, including Nelly Korda.Her previous majors came at the Evian Championship in 2015 and the Chevron Championship in 2016. Lydia Ko will look to bring her fourth major at the upcoming 2025 AIG Women's Open. But before, let's take a look at her 2025 season.Lydia Ko’s 2025 season exploredLydia Ko enjoyed a strong start to the 2025 season with a solid 6th-place finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, picking up $360,000 and setting the tone early.Ko also placed T6 at the Ford Championship and finished just outside the top 10 at the Mizuho Americas Open (T11). Her strongest major result so far came at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, where she tied for 12th.However, the season hasn’t been without setbacks. She missed the cut at the Dow Championship and finished outside the top 40 at the Founders Cup (T48), Chevron Championship (T52), and T-Mobile Match Play (T35). Ahead of the upcoming Women's Open, the former World No. 1 missed the cut at the Amundi Evian Championship earlier this month.Here’s a summary of Ko's 2025 results:• HSBC Women’s World Championship: 1st, $360,000• Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: 6th, $84,205• Ford Championship: T6, $58,674• Mizuho Americas Open: T11, $54,071• KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: T12, $170,561• U.S. Women’s Open: T26, $91,570• T-Mobile Match Play: T35, $9,605• Founders Cup: T48, $6,919• Chevron Championship: T52, $22,215• Dow Championship: CUT, $0