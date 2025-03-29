Lydia Ko credits Charley Hull for inspiring her second-round performance: "She’s good at everything"

Lydia Ko credited Charley Hull for inspiring her second-round performance at the Ford Championship. Ko finished two rounds of the LPGA tournament at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass. After the second round, Ko joined the press conference to talk about Hull’s contribution to her performance.

In the interview, Ko was asked how much she could rely on Hull, and in reply, she stated, via ASAP Sports:

“Yeah, we had a great group. I haven't really played a lot with Ronni, but she has a game that I personally really like. I've been paired a lot with Charley. She's good at everything, so it was a great pairing. Think we all played really solid. Charley was a bit of an inspiration for us yesterday shooting the 9-under par. But it was a great group and you hope for more groups and pairings like that in the future. Yeah, it was fun out there.”

Lydia Ko opened up about her second-round playing experience at the Ford Championship. She said:

“You know, I feel like I had to stay really patient out there. Obviously playing in the afternoon the golf course was going to be a lot firmer than yesterday. I had a birdie opportunity on 11 and I was like, wow, I feel like I haven't hit the ball really well but I just haven't had many looks for birdies. I just think because the greens have been a touch firmer, you know, instead of being like 15 feet I was like 30 feet away.”

Ko finished in ninth place with a score of 9 under at the Ford Championship. In the opening round, she shot 68 with one birdie on the front nine and four on the back nine. In the second round, she shot 67 with one birdie on the front nine and three on the back nine, along with an eagle.

What are Lydia Ko’s tee times for the 2025 Ford Championship?

Lydia Ko will start at 12:39 pm, along with Ruoning Yin and Charley Hull on the first tee. Madison Young, Georgia Hall, and Fatima Fernandez Cano are the first group to tee off at 7:00 am on the same tee. Next to them, Chisato Iwai, Somi Lee, and Pornanong Phatlum will start at 7:11 am on the first tee.

Here's a list of all tee times and pairings:

Hole 1

7:00 am: Madison Young, Georgia Hall, Fatima Fernandez Cano

7:11 am: Chisato Iwai, Somi Lee, Pornanong Phatlum

7:22 am: Karis Davidson, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Ana Belac

7:33 am: Gaby Lopez, Anna Nordqvist, Nataliya Guseva

7:44 am: Esther Henseleit, Hyo Joo Kim, Madelene Sagstrom

7:55 am: Jennifer Kupcho, Grace Kim, Hye-Jin Choi

8:06 am: Jasmine Suwannapura, Bailey Tardy, Jenny Shin

8:17 am: Miyu Yamashita, Moriya Jutanugarn, Gabriela Ruffels

8:28 am: Sung Hyun Park, Hira Naveed, Benedetta Moresco

8:39 am: Ingrid Lindblad, Soo Bin Joo, Elizabeth Szokol

8:50 am: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Dewi Weber, Weiwei Zhang

9:01 am: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Kristen Gillman, Cheyenne Knight

11:55 am: Fiona Xu, Gigi Stoll, Alexa Pano

12:06 pm: Gabby Barker, Frida Kinhult, Brooke Matthews

12:17 pm: Mary Liu, Danielle Kang, Alena Sharp

12:28 pm: Yuka Saso, Linn Grant, Ayaka Furue

12:39 pm: Lydia Ko, Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull

12:50 pm: Lilia Vu, Amy Yang, Yealimi Noh

1:01 pm: Akie Iwai, Haeran Ryu, Brooke M. Henderson

1:12 pm: Allisen Corpuz, Ariya Jutanugarn, Mi Hyang Lee

1:23 pm: Lauren Hartlage, Stephanie Kyriacou, Eun-Hee Ji

1:34 pm: Amanda Doherty, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Aditi Ashok

1:45 pm: Jeongeun Lee6, Peiyun Chien, Jessica Porvasnik

1:56 pm: Saki Baba, Caroline Inglis, Jenny Bae

Hole 10

7:00 am: Yuri Yoshida, Sarah Kemp, Yahui Zhang

7:11 am: In Gee Chun, Adela Cernousek, Morgane Metraux

7:22 am: Jiwon Jeon, Hinako Shibuno, Azahara Munoz

7:33 am: Lexi Thompson, Hannah Green, A Lim Kim

7:44 am: Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit

7:55 am: Rio Takeda, Angel Yin, Rose Zhang

8:06 am: Celine Boutier, Jin Young Ko, Sarah Schmelzel

8:17 am: Maja Stark, Stacy Lewis, Ryann O'Toole

8:28 am: Lauren Morris, Kate Smith-Stroh, Yuna Nishimura

8:39 am: Ashleigh Buhai, Auston Kim, Kumkang Park

8:50 am: Yu Liu, Lindy Duncan, Maria Fassi

9:01 am: Polly Mack, Bianca Pagdanganan, Emily Kristine Pedersen

11:55 am: Paula Reto, Xiaowen Yin, Mariel Galdiano

12:06 pm: Dani Holmqvist, Jing Yan, Jeongeun Lee5

12:17 pm: Gurleen Kaur, Caley McGinty, Ssu-Chia Cheng

12:28 pm: Mao Saigo, Cristie Kerr, Linnea Strom

12:39 pm: Lucy Li, Carlota Ciganda, Megan Khang

12:50 pm: Nasa Hataoka, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Narin An

1:01 pm: Sei Young Kim, Albane Valenzuela, Lauren Coughlin

1:12 pm: Jin Hee Im, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Leona Maguire

1:23 pm: Yan Liu, Minami Katsu, Gemma Dryburgh

1:34 pm: Wei-Ling Hsu, Cassie Porter, Manon De Roey

1:45 pm: Savannah Grewal, Hyo Joon Jang, Brittany Altomare

1:56 pm: Celine Borge, Ina Yoon

( All times in ET)

