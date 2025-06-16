Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang share their excitement on teeing off together at the Dow Championship

Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang are set to play together again at the 2025 Dow Championship, scheduled for June 23–29 at Midland Country Club. The two share a close friendship, and the former also caddied for the latter at the U.S. Women's Open qualifying in April.

Ahead of the team event, Kang shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos with Ko. She captioned it:

"TEAM LK & DK teeing it up again next week @dowchampionship come out come out! ❤️ #familygolfday @lydsk"

Ko responded in the comments, writing:

“Cant wait!!! ❤️”

The two also teamed up at last year’s Dow Championship, where they finished tied for 27th at 12-under-par. Kang, currently ranked No. 460 in the Rolex Rankings, has had a challenging season. She’s made 10 starts in 2025 so far but has recorded no wins or top-10 finishes, making the cut in only four events.

This year marked her first absence from the U.S. Women’s Open since 2009. Her best finish at the major came in 2018 when she placed fourth.

Lydia Ko's comment under Danielle Kang's post on Instagram

Meanwhile, Ko, who is currently ranked World No. 3, has so far competed in eight tournaments this season. She claimed a victory at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and has finished in the top 10 three times, making the cut in every start.

Lydia Ko shares a special bond with Danielle Kang

Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang have been close friends for over a decade. Both are major champions and LPGA Tour winners, and their friendship began at the 2011 U.S. Women’s Amateur. Kang had won the title in 2010 and was hoping to defend it when she met Ko, who had already heard about her and was eager to meet the reigning champion.

"She's like my little sister, and I think everybody knows that," Kang said of Ko at the LPGA Gainbridge event in 2022 (via The Strait Times).

Ko, reflecting on their long-standing friendship, once said (via Midland Daily News):

"I think she's a great role model and really looks after her family and friends... Everybody that knows her well will be able to say the same thing. ... Ten years, it's just gone by so quick."

Earlier this season, Lydia Ko flew from Texas after the first major of the year to San Francisco to support Kang during U.S. Women’s Open qualifying. She even caddied for her friend at The Olympic Club’s Lake Course, pushing her bag for the full 36 holes.

