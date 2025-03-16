Lydia Ko ditches her heels for a friendly non-golf match against her husband

Lydia Ko took off her heels for a friendly table tennis match against her husband Chung Jun. The Kiwi golfer often shares posts about her upcoming tournaments and other personal events on her Instagram handle.

On Saturday, March 15, Ko shared a picture of her and her husband engaging in a friendly match of table tennis. She captioned the Instagram Story:

“Heels came off for this match…”

Lydia Ko with her husband ( via Lydia Ko's Instagram story)

Lydia Ko married Jun Chung, the son of the Hyundai Card vice-chairman on December 30, 2022, in South Korea. The couple had been dating since 2021, as per Bunkered, with Chung attending several events to support his wife teeing off.

After her win at the CME Championship in 2022, Ko praised Chung for his support and said (via Bunkered):

“I think he motivates and inspires me to become a better person and a better player.”

Ko won the event with a score of 17 under, after firing 65, 66, 70, and 70 in the four rounds to claim the prize money of $2,000,000.

This season, she last played at the HSBC Women's World Championship, where she triumphed with a score of 13 under 275 after carding 71-67-68-69 over the four rounds. Before that, Ko teed off at the Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands to finish at T48 with a score of 1 under 283, and placed T6 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, carding a score of 13 under 275.

Last year, she added another accolade to her resume with her Olympic Gold medal win at the French Capital during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lydia Ko 'returned to Instagram' after winning Olympic Gold

Lydia Ko clinched a third successive Olympic medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Following her bronze and silver medal success in Rio and Tokyo, Ko won the Gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, defeating Esther Henseleit by two strokes.

Shortly after, she shared the milestone via her Instagram handle on August 11. It is worth noting that ahead of the Olympics, Ko had deactivated her social media to focus on the Summer Games.

Reflecting on her achievement, she captioned the post:

“Returns to Instagram in a week and came back as a Gold medalist… The Paris 2024 games is officially the last Olympics I will be competing in, and it couldn’t have been more of a fairytale ending to my Olympic career by bringing home a gold medal for my country. Competing in the @olympics and representing my country has been the biggest honor in my life, and there are no words to express the emotions I felt whilst listening to my national anthem on the podium. Thank you New Zealand for this once in a lifetime experience. I am truly grateful.”

Ko won the 2024 Olympic Women's Golf Competition with a score of 10 under 278 after shooting 72-67-68-71 over the four rounds.

