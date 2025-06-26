Lydia Ko drops a confirming 3-word message as she checks Danielle Kang’s ‘aim’ during the Dow Championship Pro-Am

Lydia Ko has returned to compete at the 2025 Dow Championship in a team with her friend Danielle Kang. The LPGA Tour players share a strong bond and played in the competition in 2024 and finished in T27.

Ahead of the 2025 edition, which is scheduled to start its first round on Thursday, June 26, Ko and Kang practiced their game on Wednesday. Japanese golfer Nasa Hataoka, who is also playing this week in a team with Lauren Coughlin, shared a hilarious picture of Lydia Ko checking the aim of Danielle Kang in the practice round.

The Kiwi golfer was sitting on her knees, carefully observing Kang's tee ball in the snap. Hataoka jokingly asked Ko to check her aim as well.

Ko responded by resharing the Instagram story on her social media handle with an affirming three-word caption:

"Whatever it takes"

Lydia Ko drops a confirming 3-word message as she checks Danielle Kang’s ‘aim’ during the Dow Championship/@lydsko

Earlier this season, Lydia Ko won the HSBC Women's World Championship and is seeking her second win of the year this week at the Dow Championship. Meanwhile, Danielle Kang is still waiting to break her more than three-year winless streak on the LPGA Tour. Her last win on the circuit was at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in 2022.

"It's literally hanging out with my sister" – Danielle Kang on playing with Lydia Ko at the 2025 Dow Championship

In a pre-tournament press conference of the 2025 Dow Championship, Danielle Kang was asked about her chemistry with Lydia Ko and her experience playing with her. In response, the American golfer said (via ASAP Sports),

"For me, it's literally hanging out with my sister. I know I say that, like, oh, my baby sister and people keep saying, why do you call her your baby sister? Because she's literally my baby sister. I've known her since she was a baby.

"It's just another day I get to hang out with Lydia. I sometimes see everyone is asking, hey, don't you guys play practice rounds together, don't you do this, evens or odds? Honestly, she's Lydia Ko. She doesn't need to play even or odd. She can play whatever she wants. We can talk about whichever ball, so that's the fun of it all," she added.

The 2025 Dow Championship will commence its first round on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. ET. It will be team Brooks Matthews and Lauren Hartlage starting the game on the first tee hole in a group with the Robyn Choi–Jenny Bae team.

Meanwhile, at the same time on the tenth hole, Kristy McPherson and Brittany Altomare will tee off in a group with Azahara Munoz and Julia Lopez Ramirez. Kang and Ko are scheduled to tee off at 7:48 a.m. on the first tee hole.

