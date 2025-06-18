Lydia Ko drops early take on KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025 setup: “Felt like two different golf courses”

Lydia Ko recently said that she felt the front and back nine of Fields Ranch East felt like two different courses. Her comments came after a practice session ahead of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025.

Ko is in Frisco, Texas, this week for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025, which will begin on Thursday. This remains one of the two majors she has yet to win in her career.

On Tuesday, June 17, during the pre-event press conference of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025, Lydia Ko shared her honest thoughts on Fields Ranch East. She said she had heard mixed reviews prior to this week but could only share her verdict after playing here.

"Yesterday I played the back nine, and today was the first time I saw the whole golf course," she said. "It's really nice. I think the front nine and back nine has very different characteristics. It kind of felt like two different golf courses in ways. I kind of prefer these windier conditions today over yesterday."

"But it's been a great experience so far. The whole setup they have here is really awesome, from the hotel to the practice facility. So I think it's going to be a great week and very convenient for all of us," she added.

Speaking of Ko's record at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, she has a decent record at the event despite not having a win so far. She has missed just one cut in 12 starts and has three top-10 finishes. Her best result came in 2016, when she finished solo runner-up. However, she hasn’t finished better than T18 in her last five starts and finished outside the top 40 in her last four appearances.

When will Lydia Ko tee off at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025, Round 1?

Lydia Ko is paired with Jeeno Thitikul and World No. 1 Nelly Korda for the opening round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The trio will begin the play from the first hole on Thursday, June 18, at 8:28 a.m. ET.

The first round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship will tee off on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET. Katelyn Sepmoree, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, and Yuna Nishimura will begin from the first hole, while Bianca Pagdanganan, Natalie Vivaldi, and Jiwon Jeon will be the first group to tee off from the tenth tee, five minutes later.

