Lydia Ko drops heartfelt message to fans after yet another LPGA milestone

On Sunday, March 2, Lydia Ko claimed the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 with a four-shot triumph over Ayaka Furue and Atthaya Thitikul. This was her 23rd LPGA Tour win and her first since the 2024 Kroger Queen City Championship.

Following her historic triumph, Ko took to Instagram to express gratitude to her support staff and the Singapore fans for their relentless support.

"Received an overwhelming amount of support in Singapore throughout the years, and to now win the HSBC Women's World Championship is so special ❤️ Grateful to be able to celebrate this win with some of my family, friends, team, sponsors, and fans!" she wrote.

Speaking at the winner's press conference, Lydia Ko reflected on her win.

"It means a lot," she said. "I think when you come to the same tournament, the same kind of venue, you get to know the people here. I've made some great friendships and some junior girls that always come with signs with my name on it. They truly make it very memorable. Sometimes I've had good weeks out here, and sometimes I haven't played so well."

She said it was a fun week and that focusing on herself helped her secure another title.

How much money did Lydia Ko win at the HSBC Women's World Championship?

Lydia Ko entered the final day at Sentosa Golf Club with a one-shot lead. In the final round, she carded five birdies and two bogeys to finish at 13-under, securing a four-shot victory. For her 23rd LPGA win, the Kiwi star earned $360,000 and now sits second on the all-time career earnings list with $20,595,105.

Here's a look at the payout for the HSBC Women's World Championship:

1. Lydia Ko - $360,000

T2. Ayaka Furue - $195,302

T2. Jeeno Thitikul - $195,302

T4. Jin Hee Im - $104,318

T4. Gaby Lopez - $104,318

T4. Charley Hull - $104,318

T7. Hannah Green - $59,183

T7. A Lim Kim - $59,183

T7. Yealimi Noh - $59,183

T7. Hyo Joo Kim - $59,183

T11. Minjee Lee - $43,503

T11. Mao Saigo - $43,503

T11. Hye-Jin Choi - $43,503

T14. Nasa Hataoka - $35,075

T14. Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $35,075

T14. Carlota Ciganda - $35,075

T14. Pajaree Anannarukarn - $35,075

T18. Lauren Coughlin - $29,581

T18. Haeran Ryu - $29,581

T18. Jin Young Ko - $29,581

T21. Ruoning Yin - $24,200

T21. Amy Yang - $24,200

T21. Rio Takeda - $24,200

T21. Brooke M. Henderson - $24,200

T21. Allisen Corpuz - $24,200

T21. Mi Hyang Lee - $24,200

T21. Leona Maguire - $24,200

T21. Miyu Yamashita - $24,200

T29. Lilia Vu - $18,715

T29. Celine Boutier - $18,715

T29. Moriya Jutanugarn - $18,715

T29. Jennifer Kupcho - $18,715

T29. Miranda Wang - $18,715

