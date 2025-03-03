Lydia Ko drops heartfelt message to fans after yet another LPGA milestone

On Sunday, March 2, Lydia Ko claimed the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 with a four-shot triumph over Ayaka Furue and Atthaya Thitikul. This was her 23rd LPGA Tour win and her first since the 2024 Kroger Queen City Championship.
Following her historic triumph, Ko took to Instagram to express gratitude to her support staff and the Singapore fans for their relentless support.
"Received an overwhelming amount of support in Singapore throughout the years, and to now win the HSBC Women's World Championship is so special ❤️ Grateful to be able to celebrate this win with some of my family, friends, team, sponsors, and fans!" she wrote.
Speaking at the winner's press conference, Lydia Ko reflected on her win.
"It means a lot," she said. "I think when you come to the same tournament, the same kind of venue, you get to know the people here. I've made some great friendships and some junior girls that always come with signs with my name on it. They truly make it very memorable. Sometimes I've had good weeks out here, and sometimes I haven't played so well."
She said it was a fun week and that focusing on herself helped her secure another title.
How much money did Lydia Ko win at the HSBC Women's World Championship?
Lydia Ko entered the final day at Sentosa Golf Club with a one-shot lead. In the final round, she carded five birdies and two bogeys to finish at 13-under, securing a four-shot victory. For her 23rd LPGA win, the Kiwi star earned $360,000 and now sits second on the all-time career earnings list with $20,595,105.
Here's a look at the payout for the HSBC Women's World Championship:
- 1. Lydia Ko - $360,000
- T2. Ayaka Furue - $195,302
- T2. Jeeno Thitikul - $195,302
- T4. Jin Hee Im - $104,318
- T4. Gaby Lopez - $104,318
- T4. Charley Hull - $104,318
- T7. Hannah Green - $59,183
- T7. A Lim Kim - $59,183
- T7. Yealimi Noh - $59,183
- T7. Hyo Joo Kim - $59,183
- T11. Minjee Lee - $43,503
- T11. Mao Saigo - $43,503
- T11. Hye-Jin Choi - $43,503
- T14. Nasa Hataoka - $35,075
- T14. Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $35,075
- T14. Carlota Ciganda - $35,075
- T14. Pajaree Anannarukarn - $35,075
- T18. Lauren Coughlin - $29,581
- T18. Haeran Ryu - $29,581
- T18. Jin Young Ko - $29,581
- T21. Ruoning Yin - $24,200
- T21. Amy Yang - $24,200
- T21. Rio Takeda - $24,200
- T21. Brooke M. Henderson - $24,200
- T21. Allisen Corpuz - $24,200
- T21. Mi Hyang Lee - $24,200
- T21. Leona Maguire - $24,200
- T21. Miyu Yamashita - $24,200
- T29. Lilia Vu - $18,715
- T29. Celine Boutier - $18,715
- T29. Moriya Jutanugarn - $18,715
- T29. Jennifer Kupcho - $18,715
- T29. Miranda Wang - $18,715