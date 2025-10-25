Lydia Ko dubs herself Charley Hull’s ‘biggest fan’ after teaming up at the International Crown

Lydia Ko and Charley Hull are teamed up together at the International Crown, and the former World No. 1 has now declared herself as Hull's biggest fan. Her comment came after the second day of action in South Korea.

Ko and Hull are representing Team World at the International Crown, which began on Thursday, October 24, at Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do. The duo has played together on both days so far and remains unbeaten through the first two rounds.

On Friday, October 24, the LPGA shared Charley Hull's winning putt on the 18th, after which Lydia Ko bowed down to her. Reposting the clip on her Instagram story, the LPGA Hall of Famer showered praise on her partner.

"Charley Hull's biggest fan out there!" she wrote. "Let's have another awesome day"

Lydia Ko and Charley Hull (Images via instagram@lydsko)

Team World faces first loss of the week as Charley Hull and Lydia Ko get beaten at the International Crown

Team World was going undefeated so far until the sixth match, where Maja Stark and Linn Grant of Sweden handed a 3&1 defeat to Lydia Ko and Charley Hull. The World duo started well and held the lead for the first half of the match. Sweden took the lead on the 12th hole and never looked back, turning the result around in just six holes.

Despite the loss, Team World remained unshaken at the top of Pool B with four points and became the first team to qualify for the semifinals. Team Sweden managed only 2.5 points, allowing Team Japan to overtake them with three points and secure the second qualifying spot.

In Pool A, Team USA dominated the group with five wins and one tie, while Australia advanced to the semifinals with two points.

Here's a look at the results for the International Crown, Round 3:

Madelene Sagstrom, Ingrid Lindblad (SWE) beat Brooke M. Henderson, Wei-Ling Hsu (WLD): 4 & 3

Maja Stark, Linn Grant (SWE) beat Charley Hull, Lydia Ko (WLD): 3 & 1

Ayaka Furue, Rio Takeda (JPN) tied Jin Young Ko, Haeran Ryu (KOR)

Mao Saigo, Miyu Yamashita (JPN) beat Hyo Joo Kim, Hye-Jin Choi (KOR): 1 UP

Jeeno Thitikul, Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) beat Yan Liu, Weiwei Zhang (CHN): 3 & 1

Chanettee Wannasaen, Jasmine Suwannapura (THA) beat Ruixin Liu, Ruoning Yin (CHN): 2 & 1

Yealimi Noh, Angel Yin (USA) tied Minjee Lee, Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS)

Hannah Green, Grace Kim (AUS) beat Lauren Coughlin, Lilia Vu (USA): 5 & 4

