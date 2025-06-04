Lydia Ko finds comfort in her 'happy place' after U.S. Women’s Open struggles

Lydia Ko shared an update on her life after the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. The New Zealander struggled to shoot low scores in the major championship.
The former World No. 1 golfer ended the week at Erin Hills tied for 26th place with A Lim Kim and Jing Yan. Having hoped for a better finish at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open, Lydia Ko found some comfort in her "happy place."
Here's a look at Ko's latest Instagram Story (via Instagram @lydsko):
Lydia Ko shared an image of her dog, Kai, who is a gorgeous Shiba Inu. Kai was adopted by the golfing star and her husband, Chung Jun, in early 2024. The Olympic gold medal winner captioned the snap (via Instagram @lydsko):
"My happy place"
The LPGA Tour sensation is deeply in love with her dog. Ko often brings Kai to her tournaments and sometimes even sits in on press conferences with her. In an interview last year, she disclosed that her dog helps her in her personal life and on the golf course.
Lydia Ko has also openly stated that if someone presented her with an ultimatum of winning another Major championship, being unable to be with her dog, or ending her career with three Major victories and cherishing her time with Kai, she would choose the last option.
What has Lydia Ko's best finish at the U.S. Women's Open been?
Having won three major championships, Lydia Ko's goal is to complete a career Grand Slam by winning the U.S. Women's Open and the Women's PGA Championship. She has made 14 appearances at the former event and made the cut 13 times.
Lydia Ko missed her first cut at the U.S. Women's Open last year. She made her first appearance in 2012, where she received low amateur honors. The Olympian has garnered two finishes inside the top five, with her best being in 2016, where she finished in third place.
Here's a look at Ko's track record at the U.S. Women's Open:
2012
- Course - Blackwolf Run
- Score - 12 over par
- Finish - T39
2013
- Course - Seabonack Golf Club
- Score - 11 over par
- Finish - T36
2014
- Course - Pinehurst Resort and Country Club (Course No. 2)
- Score - 7 over par
- Finish - 15th
2015
- Course - Lancaster Country Club
- Score - 1 under par
- Finish - T12
2016
- Course - CordeValle
- Score - 4 under par
- Finish - T3
2017
- Course - Trump National Golf Club
- Score - 2 over par
- Finish - T33
2018
- Course - Shoal Creek
- Score - 9 over par
- Finish - T49
2019
- Course - Country Club of Charleston
- Score - 5 over par
- Finish - T39
2020
- Course - Champions Golf Club
- Score - 5 over par
- Finish - T13
2021
- Course - The Olympic Club
- Score - 10 over par
- Finish - T35
2022
- Course - Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club
- Score - 5 under par
- Finish - 5th
2023
- Course - Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Score - 8 over par
- Finish - T33
2024
- Course - Lancaster Country Club
- Score - 13 over par
- Finish - MC
2025
- Course - Erin Hills
- Score - 3 over par
- Finish - T26