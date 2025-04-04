Lydia Ko gets real about ‘awkward’ course challenges despite dominant day at Shadow Creek: “You just have to be smart” 

Lydia Ko opened up about her dominant performance at the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play. She is playing at this week’s LPGA Tour event, and during the second round of the tournament, she went against Gabriela Ruffels. The Kiwi golfer impressed with her game on Thursday and won the match by 6&5.
Following the event, during a press conference of the LPGA Tour event, Ko reflected on her performance playing at Shadow Creek Golf Club. The 27-year-old candidly talked about her game while also speaking about the golf course. She said (via ASAP Sport):
"I had a pretty shaky start bogeying my first two holes. Even yesterday I didn't feel like I hit the ball that bad or putted necessarily bad; I just put myself in some awkward positions. I think this golf course you just have to be smart and some -- as silly as it sounds, sometimes you're hitting short irons and you're not going to hit it on the green because it's so firm."
Lydia Ko has been having a phenomenal time on the greens on the LPGA Tour this season. The New Zealander started the season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with a solo sixth place.
The Kiwi settled in T48 at the Founders Cup and then went on to win the HSBC Women's World Championship. In her last outing at the Ford Championship, Ko played four rounds of 68, 67, 68, and 67 to settle in the T6 position, and this week at the T-Mobile Match Play, she has been playing fairly well.
Who are the winners of Round 2 of the T-Mobile Match Play, along with Lydia Ko?
In the second round of the T-Mobile Match Play, aside from Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda won her match against Jennifer Kupcho. Ariya Jutanugarn played against Brittany Altomare and won by 2&1. Maja Stark also won her match against Bailey Tardy, while Jeeno Thitikul registered a win against Gaby Lopez by 2&1.
Here are the winners of Round 2 of the T-Mobile Match Play:
Amy Yang vs Jenny Shin
- Winner: Jenny Shin (2UP)
A Lim Kim vs Grace Kim
- Winner: A Lim Kim (2UP)
Ayaka Furue vs Stephanie Kyriacou
- Winner: Stephanie Kyriacou (4&2)
Nasa Hataoka vs Auston Kim
- Winner: Nasa Hataoka (5&4)
Lauren Coughlin vs Mi Hyang Lee
- Winner: Min Hyang Lee (1UP)
Ina Yoon vs Lucy Li
- Winner: Lucy Li (4&3)
Ruoning Yin vs Chanettee Wannasaen
- Result: Tied
Sei Young Kim vs Yuna Nishimura
- Winner: Sei Young Kim (4&2)
Angel Yin vs Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Winner: Angel Yin (1UP)
Jin Hee Im vs Moriya Jutanugarn
- Winner: Jin Hee In (4&3)
Haeran Ryu vs Andrea Lee
- Winner: Haeran Ryu (4&2)
Mao Saigo vs Linnea Strom
- Winner: Mao Saigo (1UP)
Rose Zhang vs Albane Valenzuela
- Winner: Albane Valenzuela (Concession)
Megan Khang vs Nataliya Guseva
- Winner: Nataliya Guseva (2&1)
Jeeno Thitikul vs Gaby Lopez
- Winner: Jeeno Thitikul (2&1)
Hye-Jin Choi vs Danielle Kang
- Winner: Hye Jin Choi (4&3)
Celine Boutier vs Sarah Schmelzel
- Winner: Celine Boutier (2&1)
Allisen Corpuz vs Somi Lee
- Winner: Allisen Corpuz (4&3)
Charley Hull vs Ashleigh Buhai
- Result: Tied
Esther Henseleit vs Alexa Pano
- Winner: Esther Henseleit (2UP)
Minjee Lee vs Madelene Sagstrom
- Winner: Madelene Sagstrom (3&2)
Patty Tavatanakit vs Jasmine Suwannapura
- Winner: Patty Tavatanakit (4&3)
Lydia Ko vs Gabriela Ruffels
- Winner: Lydia Ko (6&5)
Carlota Ciganda vs Hira Naveed
- Winner: Carlota Ciganda (2&1)
Hyo Joo Kim vs Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Winner: Hyo Joo Kim (2UP)
Maja Stark vs Bailey Tardy
- Winner: Maja Stark (3&2)
Jin Young Ko vs Leona Maguire
- Result: Tied
Brooke M. Henderson vs Peiyun Chien
- Winner: Brooke M. Henderson (5&4)
Yealimi Noh vs Narin An
- Winner: Narin An (5&4)
Yuka Saso vs Hinako Shibuno
- Winner: Yuka Saso (3&1)
Nelly Korda vs Jennifer Kupcho
- Winner: Nelly Korda (1UP)
Ariya Jutanugarn vs Brittany Altomare
- Winner: Ariya Jutanugarn (2&1)