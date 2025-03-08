Lydia Ko gets the treats at a very unique Japanese restaurant

Lydia Ko recently got a chance to dine at the Daiji Yacht Club, which is a Japanese omakase cuisine restaurant on a yacht in the San Francisco Bay Area. The New Zealander was celebrating her impressive victory at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and her 23rd LPGA Tour win in Singapore.

Ko is one of the top golfers on the LPGA Tour and has also won three major titles and was also made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Lydia Ko with Chej Daiji. Image Via Instagram/Chej Daiji

Chef Daiji Uehara posted a picture of him with Ko on his Instagram stories. Though Ko lives in Florida, her roots are associated with Seoul, South Korea, where she was born.

Chef Daiji founded the Daiji Yacht Club in April 2020. The restaurant is said to offer a luxurious dining experience by blending fine Japanese cuisine with the atmosphere of a yacht. He has over 15 years of culinary experience in cities like Tokyo, Bucharest, and California.

With her win at the HSBC Women's World Championship, Lydia Ko also moved into second place on the career official LPGA money list, passing Karrie Web. She is only behind Annika Sorenstam on the list.

How did Lydia Ko perform at the HSBC Women’s World Championship?

Lydia Ko claimed victory at the HSBC Women’s World Championship with a dominant four-stroke triumph. The Kiwi golfer started slow before gaining momentum with a birdie on the par-5 sixth hole of her final round. Then she continued her surge with consecutive birdies on the seventh and eighth. From there, she remained unstoppable.

While she dropped two bogeys after the turn, Ko closed strong with a final-round 69, finishing with a 13-under-par 275 total at the Sentosa Golf Club.

"I started off really steady and didn’t really put myself in trouble that much. I think that was going to be the key for today," Ko reflected to a reporter after wining.

The HSBC victory was extra special for Ko, as in 2015 she ended up on a runner-up spot which was her previous best finish at the event.

"It’s exciting to finally add Asia’s major to my major collection," she said via the LPGA TOur after her win.

"I dreamt last night that I won but then I woke up, and I was like, dang, it's not real yet."

Lydia Ko won the Olympic gold medal in Paris last year and also won her third major championship, the AIG Women's Open. She will look to defend her crown at the Royal Porthcawl, which will be held from July 30 to August 3 of this year.

