Lydia Ko gives a 5-word shoutout to fellow Kiwi Ryan Fox’s Myrtle Beach victory

Ryan Fox has emerged victorious at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic. The New Zealand golfer made a 50-foot chip-in birdie on the first playoff hole at Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

After 72 holes, Fox was tied for the first position at 15-under with Harry Higgs and Mackenzie Hughes. This is his first PGA Tour title in his 68th start on the PGA Tour. Praising Fox's achievement, fellow Kiwi and LPGA star Lydia Ko shared an Instagram story of his compatriot's winning birdie-putt and wrote:

"Omg!!! Let’s gooo! Congrats Foxy!"

Ryan Fox had a strong start at the Myrtle Beach Classic, posting a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the first round. He scored 70 and 68 in the second and third rounds, followed by a bogey-free 5-under 66 in the final round.

With his win, Fox has also secured a spot in the upcoming PGA Championship and earned himself a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. He said about his win (via ASAP Sports):

"Very rewarding. I haven't transitioned probably as well as I would have liked over to the PGA TOUR. It was a tough year last year. I managed to just keep my card. It's been a scratchy start this year as well."

"I always deep down felt like I could compete with the guys out here. Just haven't been able to put it together. I was very happy to do it this week and give myself a chance on Sunday was nice again," he added.

Fox took home $720,000 from a prize purse of $4 million at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic.

A look at Ryan Fox's performance in 2025

Ryan Fox has had a mixed 2025 season on the PGA Tour. He has competed in 11 tournaments, making the cut in seven. He has one win and three top-25 finishes in the season. He's positioned 62nd in the FedEx Cup standings.

Apart from his win at the Myrtle Beach Classic, his other best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he tied for 15th. His other notable came at the Players Championship, where he tied for 20th.

Let's take a look at Ryan Fox's performance in the 2025 season:

WM Phoenix Open : T63 (72-66-71-72, 281, -3)

: T63 (72-66-71-72, 281, -3) Mexico Open at VidantaWorld : Missed Cut (68-72, 140, -2)

: Missed Cut (68-72, 140, -2) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : Missed Cut (67-71, 138, -4)

: Missed Cut (67-71, 138, -4) THE PLAYERS Championship : T20 (72-70-72-70, 284, -4)

: T20 (72-70-72-70, 284, -4) Valspar Championship : T47 (68-74-74-69, 285, +1)

: T47 (68-74-74-69, 285, +1) Texas Children's Houston Open : T15 (68-65-65-71, 269, -11)

: T15 (68-65-65-71, 269, -11) Valero Texas Open : Missed Cut (76-73, 149, +5)

: Missed Cut (76-73, 149, +5) Corales Puntacana Championship : T59 (70-71-73-74, 288, E)

: T59 (70-71-73-74, 288, E) Zurich Classic of New Orleans : 64-74, 138 (-6) (team event)

: 64-74, 138 (-6) (team event) THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson : T60 (66-71-70-72, 279, -5)

: T60 (66-71-70-72, 279, -5) ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: 1-x (65-70-68-66-3, 269, -15)

2024–25 DP World Tournaments

Hero Dubai Desert Classic : T10 (68-70-69-72, 279, -9)

: T10 (68-70-69-72, 279, -9) Ras al Khaimah Championship: T27 (72-71-70-68, 281, -7)

